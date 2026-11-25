Sport football judge bellingham
People loved Jude Bellingham’s response to an over-enthusiastic bloke who butted in ahead of his female colleague
We thought it was not possible to love Jude Bellingham any more than we already do. It turns out we were wrong.
The Real Madrid and England star was talking to reporters after Tuesday night’s 5-1 Champions League win over PSV in which he scored not just a goal of the season but pretty much any season.
SENSATIONAL JUDE BELLINGHAM 🤯
Bellingham gives the hosts the lead with a magnificent volley 🔥
📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/WdP6ULx8wE
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 24, 2026
Fast forward to the post game chat, where he was being asked questions by a reporter Elizabeth Conway only for one of her male colleagues to attempt to butt in.
And Bellingham’s response got him yet another player of the match award.
Jude Bellingham with his second assist of the night 🤝 https://t.co/IIkEKC6SNs
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 25, 2026
Well played, sir!
And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for that.
Last word to Elizabeth Conway herself.
I really appreciated this from Jude yesterday. Those mixed zones are absolutely crazy and can be intimidating places, especially as one of very few female reporters, so for him to give me chance to ask another question was just lovely.
— Elizabeth Conway (@econwayreports) November 25, 2026
Source @BBCMOTD Image Twitter @econwayreports