Sport football judge bellingham

We thought it was not possible to love Jude Bellingham any more than we already do. It turns out we were wrong.

The Real Madrid and England star was talking to reporters after Tuesday night’s 5-1 Champions League win over PSV in which he scored not just a goal of the season but pretty much any season.

SENSATIONAL JUDE BELLINGHAM 🤯 Bellingham gives the hosts the lead with a magnificent volley 🔥 📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/WdP6ULx8wE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 24, 2026

Fast forward to the post game chat, where he was being asked questions by a reporter Elizabeth Conway only for one of her male colleagues to attempt to butt in.

And Bellingham’s response got him yet another player of the match award.

Jude Bellingham with his second assist of the night 🤝 https://t.co/IIkEKC6SNs — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 25, 2026

Well played, sir!

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for that.

1. “sorry she’s got one more” THIS GENTLEMAN pic.twitter.com/CrBrvLPIcR — Ria (@itsjudithworld) November 24, 2026

2. This happens to female reporters and this is what a gentleman looks like Excellent work as ever by @econwayreports 👏🏽 https://t.co/TUpw8GYlHf — Giulia Bould (@GiuliaBould) November 25, 2026

4. If he looked at me like this I would die — Minia ✨ (@Minia227531g) November 25, 2026

5. Jude Bellingham’s maturity is beyond his years. Interrupted mid-interview, he made sure the female reporter got to finish her question: “She’s got one more.” Pure class, respect and awareness. 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/NP7J11iUOW https://t.co/d5xucMZKJ1 — The Final Whistle (@Rufus_45) November 25, 2026

6. Love this from Jude. Class act. https://t.co/0ZYoiHrbUQ — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) November 25, 2026

7. I couldn't be an interviewer bc I wouldn't be able to concentrate after that 😭 — Lurker (@Lurker1127947) November 25, 2026

8. Class act — Claire Holt (@_holtygirl) November 25, 2026

9. A young man raised by brilliant parents! What a job they’ve done with the both of them… 👏💙👏 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) November 25, 2026

10. He is literally the best 😭 — Anisah Nasim (@NasimAnisah) November 25, 2026

11. Only 23 years 😫😫😫 — agoDAVID™️ (@blaqboi_ago) November 25, 2026

12. He's staring into my soul🫠 — 🫧Sou⁷🫧🇵🇸 (@homeisyoubts) November 25, 2026

13. His defo gonna go down as Englands best ever player https://t.co/x7ALxXLJJu — Él Chapo (@n220499) November 25, 2026

Last word to Elizabeth Conway herself.

I really appreciated this from Jude yesterday. Those mixed zones are absolutely crazy and can be intimidating places, especially as one of very few female reporters, so for him to give me chance to ask another question was just lovely. — Elizabeth Conway (@econwayreports) November 25, 2026

Source @BBCMOTD Image Twitter @econwayreports