This doctor’s devastating takedown of Robert F Kennedy Jr for making America sick is an essential 2 minutes and a bit – and not just for Americans
We’ll have to wait another year or two before we find out which Donald Trump appointment has been responsible for more deaths – health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr or secretary of defence, sorry, war, Pete Hegseth.
But it’s vaccine sceptic in chief Robert F Kennedy Jr who has our attention for the moment, questioned here by Democratic congresswoman and paediatrician, Dr Kim Schrier, who offers up a devastating takedown of his time in office.
It’s from a month or two back but just gained new momentum after measles cases in America rose to their highest level in 35 years and the country lost its ‘elimination’ status.
And it’s an essential two minutes and a bit – not just for Americans – and should be immediately shared with anyone you know who is even the little bit vaccines sceptic.
SCHRIER: Have you ever treated measles?
RFK JR: No
SCHRIER: Well I have. Let me tell you how miserable these kids is. The great thing is there’s a vaccine to prevent it … they only work if you actually give them https://t.co/JWysRc9wyA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2025
And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.