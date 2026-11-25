US anti-vaxxers

We’ll have to wait another year or two before we find out which Donald Trump appointment has been responsible for more deaths – health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr or secretary of defence, sorry, war, Pete Hegseth.

But it’s vaccine sceptic in chief Robert F Kennedy Jr who has our attention for the moment, questioned here by Democratic congresswoman and paediatrician, Dr Kim Schrier, who offers up a devastating takedown of his time in office.

It’s from a month or two back but just gained new momentum after measles cases in America rose to their highest level in 35 years and the country lost its ‘elimination’ status.

And it’s an essential two minutes and a bit – not just for Americans – and should be immediately shared with anyone you know who is even the little bit vaccines sceptic.

SCHRIER: Have you ever treated measles? RFK JR: No SCHRIER: Well I have. Let me tell you how miserable these kids is. The great thing is there’s a vaccine to prevent it … they only work if you actually give them https://t.co/JWysRc9wyA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2025

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1. This is brilliant. He look so foolish in the face of actual medical knowledge and experience. https://t.co/cfLLjyOZni — Henry Porter The Convention. (@HenryCPorter) November 24, 2026

2. Another Kennedy has just been murdered, but in a peaceful way. https://t.co/JHnnhzeoGc — Brendan May (@bmay) November 24, 2026

3. RFK Jr getting roasted by an actual doctor who has seen what happens to kids when they get infections that can be easily prevented by vaccines Watch him squirm pic.twitter.com/vxT9A9H4q6 — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) November 24, 2026

4. I'm not sure what's more embarrassing, the answers or the inability to understand the questions. #RFKJr pic.twitter.com/PHhv2KCM2k — Jamison Eklund (@HotMoozik) November 24, 2026

5. OH MY GODDDDDD !!! YES !!!!!

THIS IS HOW YOU GET RID OF THE MONSTER rfk junior !!!!!! https://t.co/8kB7owoEAM — JANUARY JUSTICE 🐝💎🪄 (@yurkiddingme) November 24, 2026

6. Every single mom in America should be afraid of this man right here RFK Jr doesn’t fucking care about your kid’s health and safety. FFS please America wake up. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) June 24, 2025