You’ll probably be familiar with the work of Thomas Skinner – the former Apprentice contestant turned Strictly Come Dancing contestant turned whatever it is he does now.

Well now the man who says Bosh so much he’s basically copyrighted it – the four letter words are available – has reached out to Andy Burnham to see if he can help solve the cost of living crisis (stop sniggering at the back).

Dear @andyburnham

Im reaching out as a proud British man who loves this country and worries about its people.

Today the news says that energy bills are gonna go up 26% in January. Joe are people gonna survive? People are already on the breadline and living hand to mouth.

Im out on the road talking and dealing with the public every single day and honestly so many people people are losing hope and it is heartbreaking.

Why are hardworking people being punished over and over again? The small business owners, shopkeepers, delivery drivers, builders, nurses and hospital staff. These people are the backbone of our great country.

We need to stop wasting taxpayers money. Of course we need a benefits system for people who genuinely need it but there are people taking full advantage of it. We are becoming a nanny state. And being taken advantage of!

6 weeks ago my business was approached to supply mattresses to a 300 room hotel in London housing asylum seekers. We didnt do the deal but they told me they were getting £300 per room per day and £25 per person per day for food. If thats true surely something needs looking into. Imagine how many of these there are costing the tax payers billions.

I understand people are fleeing wars and need our help but there are people abusing the system. And there is also many British people included abusing the system to. We need to start looking after our hardworking people. And start saving money, so we can help with this energy pricing problem.

I now employ 16 full time staff. Im good at saving money and making things work. Especially on a budget.

Why dont we get a load of British business owners together who would happily give up their time for free to help the government save money and come up with some solutions? Because I would do it. And there would be hundreds of far more successful business owners than me that would also do the same.

People need to feel like someone is actually listening to them.

I like many others just want my kids to grow up in a country where hard work is rewarded and people have something to look forward to. Not constant worried about how they can feed there family or keep the heating on.

We are still the best country in the world, lets not forget that. But its time for a change.

People are tired and there savings are running out and I genuinely worry about what happens next.

We all want our country and its people to succeed.

Can I help?

Thomas.

Bosh❤️ 🇬🇧

— Thomas Skinner ⚒ (@iamtomskinner) November 25, 2026