Politics Restore Britain Wales

Like us you won’t have come across Owain Clatworthy before. A brief recap – he’s a Restore Britain (and former Reform UK) councillor who earlier this month told Russell Brand to ‘stay strong’ after his rape conviction.

So there’s that.

But there’s also this, after Clatworthy took a stroll down the streets of Cardiff to complain that the city had become ‘unrecognisable’. And he’s not happy, he’s not happy at all.

Cardiff is becoming completely unrecognisable. https://t.co/bE1G0dQfGT — Cllr Owain Clatworthy (@OwainClatworthy) November 24, 2026

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it gave basically the entire internet the opportunity to monster him in the replies. And these people seized it with aplomb.

1. How about you start by speaking Welsh and not English? Lazarou barbers opened in the 1960s. These are elected counsellors. They do no research. They just spew pure hatred for no reason whatsoever — Omar (@OmarSayegh) November 25, 2026

2. He’s so thick he read the word barbers like it was in a different language https://t.co/wiMo696Khn — Cai Jones (@ProducerCai) November 25, 2026

3. But no one complained 20 years ago when it was MacDonalds, KFC, Burger King, Subway, Domino's, Starbucks etc etc. And no, USA culture is not British. — HUMAN WA$TE (@Dplanet) November 25, 2026

4. This is quite simply the funniest thing I have watched in my life. https://t.co/duXOAjJCsd — Smee (@MikeLiamSmith) November 25, 2026

5. Hi Owain, do me a favour – fuck off and when you’re there, learn some history about Cardiff and its trade history. We thrive on multiculturalism. https://t.co/k6Z1zG8VVP — Beffy (@beffybadbelly) November 25, 2026

6. man is scared of cypriot hairdressers https://t.co/5xVs2oZi1y — Owain Rhys Lewis (@owainrhyslewis) November 24, 2026

7. You're walking through Grangetown. Whet the fuck do you expect? I lived in that area years ago and there is nothing wrong with it. The diverse shops are fantastic. The only thing I agree with is we were shit against Preston. Other than that, this is racist rage bait. — Philip Leworthy🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@PhilipLeworthy) November 25, 2026

8. so basically these shops are keeping the Welsh economy going otherwise you’d be fvcked — observantobserver (@Muhamma90133977) November 25, 2026

9. You total twat. Cardiff has been a lovely jumble of all kinds of people for centuries. Your racism won’t work here. — Richard Huw Jones (@RichardHuw2) November 25, 2026