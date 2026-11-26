Politics Restore Britain Wales
An anti-woke Welshman complained that Cardiff’s become ‘unrecognisable’ and was magnificently owned into next year
Like us you won’t have come across Owain Clatworthy before. A brief recap – he’s a Restore Britain (and former Reform UK) councillor who earlier this month told Russell Brand to ‘stay strong’ after his rape conviction.
So there’s that.
But there’s also this, after Clatworthy took a stroll down the streets of Cardiff to complain that the city had become ‘unrecognisable’. And he’s not happy, he’s not happy at all.
Cardiff is becoming completely unrecognisable. https://t.co/bE1G0dQfGT
— Cllr Owain Clatworthy (@OwainClatworthy) November 24, 2026
And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it gave basically the entire internet the opportunity to monster him in the replies. And these people seized it with aplomb.