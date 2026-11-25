Politics Andy burnham Kemi Badenoch PMQs

With nothing else of importance going on in the world, obviously, much attention at Wednesday’s PMQs was devoted to Andy Burnham’s decision to invite a bunch of influencers to Downing Street.

Indeed, leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch was so exercised by the whole thing that she couldn’t stop talking about it.

Although she probably should have, after this particular barb at the expense of the PM was returned back to her in devastating style, an exchange that went viral on Twitter for reasons that will become obvious.

🚨 WATCH: Kemi Badenoch says Andy Burnham should spend "less time talking to influencers" and more to businesses Burnham: "It’s true, I have spoken to influencers. Then I have to come to this house and speak to people who are the opposite of influencers" #PMQs https://t.co/a17tHBd9c1 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 25, 2026

Mega oof.

1. It was a brilliant response from Burnham https://t.co/kAaZ9U85rU — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 25, 2026

2. "I have spoken to influencers, then I have to come to this house and speak to people who are the opposite of influencers.” “Wait till she hears about the lockdown parties.” HE COOKED HER!💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/8CCX5kR66y — G.T (@gingerrtom) November 25, 2026

3. Taxi for Kemi Badenoch 🚕 Andy Burnham 🗣️ it’s true. I have spoken to influencers then I have to come to this house and speak to people who are the opposite of influencers😂😂#PMQs pic.twitter.com/P76RBdjqDq — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 25, 2026

4. Andy is the comeback king! 👑 https://t.co/gqiOEv1xI4 — Peray Ahmet (@perayahmet) November 25, 2026

5. Most of these influencers are business owners, Kemi ought to stop living in the past and get with the times! https://t.co/o2B5z1v1Y5 — Cllr Zander West 🌹🇬🇧 (@ADZanderWest) November 25, 2026

6. Telling the Tories a few home truths dosent go down very well with them eh? https://t.co/AZpn2zzHAx — Dr Shabina Qayyum (@docshab) November 25, 2026

7. Kemi just wilfully alienating the Tories from the next generation of voters -brilliant! Keep it coming Kemi Badenoch I can’t wait to see Labour wipe the floor with you in 2029. Everyone deserves a seat at the table & these influencers did nothing wrong! — Adesha Frazer (@AdeshaF) November 25, 2026

8. Her face when he mentioned lockdown parties haha 😄 — Dani J (@mancbee94) November 25, 2026

9. The collective amnesia displayed by Conservatives about their time in power really does require closer study. If only it were so easy for the rest of us to forget… — aalyta4192 (@aalyta4192) November 25, 2026

Source @PolitlcsUK