Politics Andy burnham Kemi Badenoch PMQs
Kemi Badenoch trolled Andy Burnham for talking to influencers and his A++ comeback was a properly funny PMQs moment
With nothing else of importance going on in the world, obviously, much attention at Wednesday’s PMQs was devoted to Andy Burnham’s decision to invite a bunch of influencers to Downing Street.
Indeed, leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch was so exercised by the whole thing that she couldn’t stop talking about it.
Although she probably should have, after this particular barb at the expense of the PM was returned back to her in devastating style, an exchange that went viral on Twitter for reasons that will become obvious.
🚨 WATCH: Kemi Badenoch says Andy Burnham should spend "less time talking to influencers" and more to businesses
Burnham: "It’s true, I have spoken to influencers. Then I have to come to this house and speak to people who are the opposite of influencers"
#PMQs https://t.co/a17tHBd9c1
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 25, 2026
Mega oof.
Source @PolitlcsUK