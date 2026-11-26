Pics funny James fridman

You’ll probably be aware of the work of Photoshop master James Fridman who takes people’s picture editing requests and turns them into something brilliant.

Sometimes he takes them far too literally, other times he gets totally the wrong end of the stick, but whatever he does it’s never less than very funny.

And here are 18 times over the last year or two that he did it best (find him on Twitter here!)

Follow <em>@fjamie013 here!

Source @fjamie013