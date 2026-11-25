A bigoted American bemoaned the state of New York City these days and was spectacularly schooled around the world and back
Like us you won’t be familiar with the work of @BrookeBrandtjen but apparently she is state director of something called ‘Heritage Action’ which is ‘Leading the fight to take back America.’
And for the sort of work it does look no further than this especially bigoted tweet, made worse because it’s one of our favourite films.
this scene from “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” is a crazy reminder of what NYC was like before it become overrun with socialists and illegal aliens https://t.co/iXWp7Os2cJ
— Brooke Brandtjen (@BrookeBrandtjen) November 24, 2026
Well, that wasn’t our first takeaway from that film, but each to their own.
And we were glad she did tweet it – in a way – because it gave these people the opportunity to school her to spectacular effect.