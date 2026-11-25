US comebacks new york city

Like us you won’t be familiar with the work of @BrookeBrandtjen but apparently she is state director of something called ‘Heritage Action’ which is ‘Leading the fight to take back America.’

And for the sort of work it does look no further than this especially bigoted tweet, made worse because it’s one of our favourite films.

this scene from “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” is a crazy reminder of what NYC was like before it become overrun with socialists and illegal aliens https://t.co/iXWp7Os2cJ — Brooke Brandtjen (@BrookeBrandtjen) November 24, 2026

Well, that wasn’t our first takeaway from that film, but each to their own.

And we were glad she did tweet it – in a way – because it gave these people the opportunity to school her to spectacular effect.

1. The year this movie came out there were over 5 times as many murders in NYC as there were last year https://t.co/1CWKaW0hBg — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 24, 2026

2. Here are some photos of the Bronx the year that movie came out https://t.co/2ebbKAgVI1 pic.twitter.com/sBXf0ec6TK — Jacob Fuller (@cobsblog) November 24, 2026

3. New York City in the 1970s and 80s was so horrifically violent and deadly it created a plethora of new genres of media. https://t.co/0aaR1xUz1n — Space Boy🇵🇲 (@L0v30n1nt3rn3t) November 25, 2026

4. Murders in 1987 – 1642

Murders in 2025 – 303 https://t.co/cHiyfecMmJ — Carl (@HistoryBoomer) November 25, 2026

5. Lmao man, thank god for all of the immigrants and socialism. Get fucking bent pic.twitter.com/qC0APLmaH3 — ktoni (@chumbwumba) November 24, 2026

7. “Look at this piece of fiction that shows how NYC used to be!” This is MAGA in a nutshell—yearning for a past that never existed. Because you’re all a bunch of fools. — Libel (@libeltheband) November 24, 2026