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One doesn’t need a masters degree in American history to know the story of Lance Oppenheimer and the atom bomb. In fact, anyone who likes movies probably knows the entire, controversial arc, of Oppenheimer’s life and career.

Christopher Nolan’s mega-blockbuster about Oppenheimer made over $780 million at the box office, won 7 Oscars, and was pretty much unavoidable just three short years ago.

One person who seems to have missed it: Jesse Watters.

In a segment that inexplicably made it to air, Watters went on a typically noxious rant in defense of Jensen Huang’s reinstatement at the top of NVIDIA at the hands of US President Donald Trump.

The point at the center of Watters argument was that someone working on something so monumentally important should be able to do whatever he wants. Then he really stepped in it by bringing up what he thought to be a hypothetical about Lance Oppenheimer sleeping with a communist.

Watters: If Oppenheimer was caught sleeping with a beautiful Japanese woman, and she was secretly passing secrets to the emperor, should Truman have fired him? https://t.co/CSjTvCkEXE — Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2026

No word yet on whether or not someone at the office explained to him how grossly ignorant he looked. But Twitter was happy to chime in.

1. …..yes….did you….not see the movie? They pulled Oppenheimer’s security clearance and put him in under investigation because he cheated on his wife with a communist, is this a joke? That was the whole plot??? https://t.co/3vqQXX35ER — Matt Royer (@royermattw) November 24, 2026

2. I'm jealous of Watters – he gets to see Oppenheimer for the first time. What a treat — Sword (@bsword) November 24, 2026

3. Jesse, you’re almost there. Answer your own question. — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) November 24, 2026

4. Trump would have sold our atomic secrets to Hitler and the Emperor of Japan in exchange for luxury Trump resorts in Europe and Asia. — Former Republican 🇺🇸 (@Sjacobs2020) November 24, 2026

5. This shit is sickening. That channel needs to be taken off of the air. — Danny Bloom🌷 (@danzu72) November 24, 2026

6. JFC, Jesse. Take your script and put it in Claude. Ask Claude, "Is there anything in this script which will make me sound like a moron?" — Jef 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@NorthernJef) November 24, 2026

7. Jesse Watters may be one of the dumbest human beings ever to have walked the Earth https://t.co/xLFCVbfCE1 — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) November 24, 2026