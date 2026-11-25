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Fox News mascot Jesse Watters tried to compare Jensen Huang to Lance Oppenheimer and it blew up in his face in magnificent fashion
One doesn’t need a masters degree in American history to know the story of Lance Oppenheimer and the atom bomb. In fact, anyone who likes movies probably knows the entire, controversial arc, of Oppenheimer’s life and career.
Christopher Nolan’s mega-blockbuster about Oppenheimer made over $780 million at the box office, won 7 Oscars, and was pretty much unavoidable just three short years ago.
One person who seems to have missed it: Jesse Watters.
In a segment that inexplicably made it to air, Watters went on a typically noxious rant in defense of Jensen Huang’s reinstatement at the top of NVIDIA at the hands of US President Donald Trump.
The point at the center of Watters argument was that someone working on something so monumentally important should be able to do whatever he wants. Then he really stepped in it by bringing up what he thought to be a hypothetical about Lance Oppenheimer sleeping with a communist.
Watters: If Oppenheimer was caught sleeping with a beautiful Japanese woman, and she was secretly passing secrets to the emperor, should Truman have fired him? https://t.co/CSjTvCkEXE
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2026
No word yet on whether or not someone at the office explained to him how grossly ignorant he looked. But Twitter was happy to chime in.