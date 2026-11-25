Politics Andy burnham Kemi Badenoch PMQs
Kemi Badenoch mocked Andy Burnham for having ‘people dancing around Downing Street’ and the PM’s A++ comeback was so good she couldn’t even look
To PMQs now – no, stick with us, please – where Kemi Badenoch took issue with Andy Burnham for hosting a bunch of influencers in Downing Street.
Badenoch suggested that the PM was happier with them than she was answering questions across the Despatch Box.
And yet the way Burnham dispatched Badenoch’s attempt to mock him – so devastating she couldn’t bring herself to look him in the eye – suggests he really doesn’t find it much of a burden at all.
🚨 WATCH: Kemi Badenoch says Andy Burnham prefers "soft questions" from "people dancing around No 10" rather than her questions
Burnham: "She mentions people dancing around No 10. Wait until she hears about the lockdown parties that once happened in there"
#PMQs https://t.co/fgN2sq3GRA
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 25, 2026
Of if you’d rather cut to the quick …
Andy Burnham – Mr Speaker, she mentions people dancing around Downing Street .. wait until she hears about the lockdown parties that once happened there. She will be really outraged when she hears about all of those.
#pmqs https://t.co/sLMsJ6Omr2
— Mike H (@mikoh123) November 25, 2026
Boom!
Source @PolitlcsUK