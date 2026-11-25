Politics Andy burnham Kemi Badenoch PMQs

To PMQs now – no, stick with us, please – where Kemi Badenoch took issue with Andy Burnham for hosting a bunch of influencers in Downing Street.

Badenoch suggested that the PM was happier with them than she was answering questions across the Despatch Box.

And yet the way Burnham dispatched Badenoch’s attempt to mock him – so devastating she couldn’t bring herself to look him in the eye – suggests he really doesn’t find it much of a burden at all.

🚨 WATCH: Kemi Badenoch says Andy Burnham prefers "soft questions" from "people dancing around No 10" rather than her questions Burnham: "She mentions people dancing around No 10. Wait until she hears about the lockdown parties that once happened in there" #PMQs https://t.co/fgN2sq3GRA — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 25, 2026

Of if you’d rather cut to the quick …

Andy Burnham – Mr Speaker, she mentions people dancing around Downing Street .. wait until she hears about the lockdown parties that once happened there. She will be really outraged when she hears about all of those.

#pmqs https://t.co/sLMsJ6Omr2 — Mike H (@mikoh123) November 25, 2026

Boom!

1. I mean he’s not wrong https://t.co/j2AGivVZrU — Tharries (@TharriesYT) November 25, 2026

2. Another Badenoch own goal as she's roasted by Burnham at PMQs about his invitation to influencers who danced around No 10.

'Wait until she hears about the lockdown parties, she'll be really outraged when she hears about those'. pic.twitter.com/OoGk89gwIk — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) November 25, 2026

3. Burnham burns them.🔥 🔥 🔥 — Snarky (@DaveBoro1770) November 25, 2026

5. This is so tragic, she knows she’s lost the arguments on the real issues facing the country so she has to focus on this non issue. — Andrew Gallo (@TheeAndrewGallo) November 25, 2026

6. Brilliant from our PM, Bad Enoch has a face like a slapped arse 😆😆😆 https://t.co/Mu470fu4rX — Alan Farrimond (@AlanFarrimond) November 25, 2026

Source @PolitlcsUK