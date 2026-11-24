Politics

All eyes were on Andy Burnham’s much-discussed trade and co-operation deal with Europe on Monday as MPs got to have their say on it for the first time.

Not only that, they got the chance to put questions to the PM himself, including the Conservative MP for Tatton, Esther McVey (you remember).

And it’s fair to say McVey’s query started bad and ended worse, and Burham’s A++ response was precisely the takedown it deserved.

‘My goodness, that must have looked good in the mirror of her office when she did it, I’m not sure about in here.’

Andy Burnham responds to Esther McVey’s woeful question in the HOC. https://t.co/QJhtntoOrG — Mike H (@mikoh123) November 23, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1. Masterful takedown of dear Esther. Great scouser but promoted way beyond her brain power sadly. https://t.co/u9ADLhCcfd — Peter Wilding (@eurorealist) November 23, 2026

4. @andyburnham

This is brilliant…

Puts 👇 (can't be bothered to Google name) in her place. 👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NegfjWO2aH — Jude 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@jude5456) November 23, 2026

5. I'm glad the PM doesn't even attept to humour these Tories and their ridiculous takes. — The Moronfinder General (@TheMoronfinder) November 23, 2026

6. It was defo Ken Dodd looking back at her when she was talking to the mirror. https://t.co/aJXwQDphe0 — andrew behan (@andrew_behan) November 23, 2026

7. 😂 Good response! She was one of those Tories that were telling us that ‘Big Dog Boris’ got “all the big calls right”. Thank you for the fires you started, now stop gobbing off at those trying to put them out. — Steve Francis (@st3v3_francis) November 23, 2026

8. How do the people running the Tory Party not look at this and just despair and what they have reduced themselves too. If they had a leadership election tomorrow it's possible this clown would even throw her hat into the ring. — John McHugh – all crypto bungs gratefully accepted (@JohnMcHugh1878) November 23, 2026

9. I have to be honest, although I’m not his biggest fan, he really has a brilliant, acerbic, put down skill, that anyone who regards sarcasm as a skill, can appreciate. — Eddie (@MacRosie3) November 23, 2026

Fair play to McVey, it didn’t stop her sharing the exchange later on Twitter.

The PM couldn’t answer why he had collapsed to the EU’s demands of 100,000 young people coming to the U.K. a year rather than the lower U.K. number of 50,000.

Then when asked wouldn’t his time be better spent polishing up his negotiating skills rather than concentrating on the choreography of the dance routine of a TikTok influencer – he resorted to a rather patronising insulting answer.

If a male Conservative Prime Minister had answered a question like that to a female Labour MP – there would be cries of misogyny.

Today Labour’s ladies are silent…

Two Tier standards …. — Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) November 23, 2026

Source @mikoh123