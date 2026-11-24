Esther McVey’s question started badly and ended worse and Andy Burnham’s A++ response was just the burn it deserved
All eyes were on Andy Burnham’s much-discussed trade and co-operation deal with Europe on Monday as MPs got to have their say on it for the first time.
Not only that, they got the chance to put questions to the PM himself, including the Conservative MP for Tatton, Esther McVey (you remember).
And it’s fair to say McVey’s query started bad and ended worse, and Burham’s A++ response was precisely the takedown it deserved.
‘My goodness, that must have looked good in the mirror of her office when she did it, I’m not sure about in here.’
Andy Burnham responds to Esther McVey’s woeful question in the HOC. https://t.co/QJhtntoOrG
— Mike H (@mikoh123) November 23, 2026
And these people surely said it best.
Fair play to McVey, it didn’t stop her sharing the exchange later on Twitter.
The PM couldn’t answer why he had collapsed to the EU’s demands of 100,000 young people coming to the U.K. a year rather than the lower U.K. number of 50,000.
Then when asked wouldn’t his time be better spent polishing up his negotiating skills rather than concentrating on the choreography of the dance routine of a TikTok influencer – he resorted to a rather patronising insulting answer.
If a male Conservative Prime Minister had answered a question like that to a female Labour MP – there would be cries of misogyny.
Today Labour’s ladies are silent…
Two Tier standards ….
— Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) November 23, 2026
Source @mikoh123