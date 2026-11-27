US Brits thanksgiving

Time to return to the seemingly bottomless well that is the cultural chasm between the US and pretty much everywhere else.

In this case it’s the US and the UK, and this Amerian’s suggestion that Brits were too poor to have Thanksgiving.

The British are too poor to have Thanksgiving — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) November 26, 2026

And these Brits’ A++ replies will make you proud to be British.

1. We have a PROPER roast EVERY Sunday. Beef, lamb, chicken, pork, Yorkshire pudding etc. The full works 52 times a year. They're celebrating eating turkey once a year like its a treat. Who are the really poor ones here? https://t.co/AqB2u7SLA2 — PontistGirl (@PontistGirl) November 26, 2026

2. It means fuck all to us, why would it? The best thing about not having “thanksgiving” is that we don’t have watch a bunch of yanks try to work out how to use a knife and fork 😂 — X Capitan (@Piloto_Steve) November 26, 2026

3. We have Sunday roasts every Sunday. Who’s poor? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/99sWm0rywk — SbonnerABV (@SbonnerABV) November 26, 2026

4. A Gravy-less Sunday dinner, you mean. No thanks. https://t.co/78gt3HklQ6 — Christmas Col 🎅 (@TheBardOfAnlaby) November 26, 2026

5. Ffs you have one day a year where you don't eat a fucking burger and you think you are special. Also it's a fake 'tradition ' not even held on the same date every year 😂 — only me (@KevP36963) November 26, 2026

6. So poor we have a thanksgiving meal every week. 🤷‍♂️😏 https://t.co/2zxCSSw3da — The English Way (@DavidofEnglish) November 26, 2026

Source @3YearLetterman