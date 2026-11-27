An American said Brits were too poor to have Thanksgiving and these A++ replies will make you proud to be British
Time to return to the seemingly bottomless well that is the cultural chasm between the US and pretty much everywhere else.
In this case it’s the US and the UK, and this Amerian’s suggestion that Brits were too poor to have Thanksgiving.
The British are too poor to have Thanksgiving
— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) November 26, 2026
And these Brits’ A++ replies will make you proud to be British.
Source @3YearLetterman