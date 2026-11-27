Politics bob

After all these years of wanging on about bringing down net migration, you’d have thought Reform UK would be cheering the government from the rafters after the latest figures showed it had fallen to a 30-year low of 77,000.

Except as we’ve written about elsewhere, Farage was weirdly reluctant to hand out the bouquets, turning up his bigotry to 11 (and beyond) instead.

The problem is that Reform UK is basically a one-policy party and that policy just went up in smoke, as Charlie Stayt was understandably keen to point out to Robert Jenrick on the BBC Breakfast sofa.

And you absolutely love to see it.

Charlie Stayt: The figure show that immigration is coming down… so what’s the point of Reform? Robert Jenrick(Reform MP): "Reform is not just about immigration." 🤣 #BBCBreakfast https://t.co/LIlvolOtn0 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 27, 2026

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. He's right. It's mostly about racism. — kolonel tuesday (@happysnapper999) November 27, 2026

2. He’s right. Reform is not just about immigration. It’s about vilifying disabled people and making their rich friends richer too. — twoclarkkents (@twoclarkkents) November 27, 2026

3. Oh, how we laughed! — Malcolm Gregory (@mjg002) November 27, 2026

4. Jenrick complaining that too many young people are leaving Britain and two seconds later states that Reform want net Emmigration. So Reform wants more people to leave than enter while complaining that too many are leaving. — Peter Rogers (@RadicalRog) November 27, 2026

5. Farage is literally a one trick pony and has been for over twenty years! — InevitableFacts 🙈🙉🙊 (@Nikhedonia11) November 27, 2026