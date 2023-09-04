Sport

This F1 fan accidentally wandering into shot might be today’s funniest 5 seconds of telly

John Plunkett. Updated September 4th, 2023

We have to confess we don’t watch Formula 1 as much as we used to back in the day (and when we say ‘back in the day’ Damon Hill was still going round).

But we can’t stop watching this particular moment of F1 coverage from Max Verstappen’s 10th consecutive win at the Italian Grand Prix.

Nothing to do with the racing, but commentator Will Buxton’s response when a fan accidentally wandered into shot, and everything about it is sheer perfection.

Can’t tell what we prefer – the noise of the mic or the look on the guy’s face. Or Buxton’s extraordinary reaction speed.

Source Twitter @lercsainzz