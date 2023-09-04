This F1 fan accidentally wandering into shot might be today’s funniest 5 seconds of telly

Sport

We have to confess we don’t watch Formula 1 as much as we used to back in the day (and when we say ‘back in the day’ Damon Hill was still going round).

But we can’t stop watching this particular moment of F1 coverage from Max Verstappen’s 10th consecutive win at the Italian Grand Prix.

Nothing to do with the racing, but commentator Will Buxton’s response when a fan accidentally wandered into shot, and everything about it is sheer perfection.

he shoved that man away I AM DYING pic.twitter.com/TegMMQp5Qp — lor (@lercsainzz) September 3, 2023

Can’t tell what we prefer – the noise of the mic or the look on the guy’s face. Or Buxton’s extraordinary reaction speed.

I’ve watched this so many times now 😭 pic.twitter.com/ejxHLt8vTK — F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) September 3, 2023

THE MAN STARED BACK TOO POOR BOY — (@clersainz) September 3, 2023

Buxton is definitely not shitting around, you better not walk in front of his camera or you'll be shoved 😅 📸: @F1 via lercsainzz#F1 #ItalianGP @wbuxtonofficial pic.twitter.com/nKVDeOfULq — MultiViewer (@f1multiviewer) September 3, 2023

I FEEL SO BAD FOR LAUGHING — lor (@lercsainzz) September 3, 2023

THAT MAN FELT SO OFFENDED — row (@redbullvogue) September 3, 2023

Source Twitter @lercsainzz