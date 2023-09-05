Something about this Tinder profile didn’t quite add up and sent it wildly viral

Life

Early contender for Tinder profile of the week is surely this, shared by Redditor Big_Boog_Boi_TANK who said: ‘Immaculate conception?’

At this stage we are ruling nothing out and nothing in.

It prompted no end of comments as you might imagine, and these surely said it best.

‘Because being virgin is the single quality I am looking for in mid-30 single moms.’

belaGJ ‘Wasn’t there a bright star in the East the last time this happened?’

LeSmeg47 ‘Does make me wonder if it’s a lie, or the “it’s not sex if…” Kind of stupidity’

AMGitsKriss ‘We got the virgin Mary of Tinder lol.’

Malthael0911 ‘Born again virgin.’

InfiniteCosmic5 ‘I have a family friend who recently lost her virginity for the 4th time! He’s the one though!’

HoneybadgerAl3x

Although of course …

‘Might’ve adopted or somehow otherwise got custody of a child.’

take-a-gamble

Indeed! Or maybe …

‘That or she talking about a fur-baby, wouldn’t be the first time I see someone refer to their pet as their child.’

Stranger2Night

Source Reddit u/Big_Boog_Boi_TANK Image Unsplash Yogas Design