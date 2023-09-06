Jamie Lee Curtis’s stone-cold takedown has just gone wildly viral again and it’s simply epic

Celebrity

You surely won’t hear a more devastating, stone-cold takedown than the one delivered by Jamie Lee Curtis in this podcast clip which has just gone wildly viral again.

The Halloween star was talking to actors Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff when talk turned to the Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening which gave the pair their big breaks.

And then this happened. And even if you’ve heard it before, you surely can’t hear this too often.

Why did she gag her for no reason like that pic.twitter.com/SYuMUPspDB — little twee biotweelia (@vandedjan) September 3, 2023

The original clip first went viral last year and, as HuffPost pointed out, the pair starred in Scream Queens together so maybe it was all just a bit of fun. Anyone?

why did she say it like THAT — jason bolaños (@JBinAV) September 4, 2023

She knows what she's doing pic.twitter.com/1om6328Kcc — nicky (@nichoIasdante) September 4, 2023

for me, the "yes, you did" was even more savage — Luis Tertulino (@tertulino_) September 4, 2023

JLC in the studio like… pic.twitter.com/Djl1f8jdvq — rai (@raipleitez) September 4, 2023

This is Sue Sylvester coded — Paul (@RainbowPaul93) September 4, 2023

Source Twitter @vandedjan