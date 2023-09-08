People shared the most devastating insults that don’t actually sound like insults – 23 favourites

Life

There are good insults and there are bad insults, and then there is a whole different category – insults that don’t sound like insults.

And sometimes they are the most savage insults at all.

We mention it after people on Reddit responded to the question, ‘What is your favourite insult that doesn’t sound like an insult?’

And we’ve read all the answers – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these 23 are straight from the top drawer.

1.

‘It’s impressive how you manage to stay so confident.’

FelixCulpa01

2.

‘I feel like that’s similar energy to what my buddy’s dad said to him after he got a digger stuck, then got a trailer stuck trying to free the digger, then got both un-stuck with a truck: “You know, I really admire your ability to get out of these kind of situations.

“Most people would just avoid getting into them in the first place, but I really admire your ability to get out of these kind of situations!”

burgher89

3.

‘It’s hard to underestimate you.’

Library_Easy

4.

‘You continue to meet expectations.’

Appropriate_Day2144

5.

‘You’re at the top of the bell-curve.’

kolarisk

6.

‘I hope the rest of your day is as pleasant as you are.’

Astramancer_

7.

‘I once made a moderately humourous remark among some friends and one person said to me:

“That’s the funniest thing you’ve ever said”

‘I think they meant well but it really was quite the burn.’

Elbonio

8.

‘From the movie Spanglish “Maybe your low self esteem is just common sense.”

Unknownkowalski

9.

‘My personal favourite?

‘Wisdom has been chasing you but you have always been faster.’

curvyinfiltration36

10.

‘I wish I had the confidence to wear that.’

whyunoletmepost

11.

‘Bless your heart.’

stuckinPA

12.

‘Common Customer Service technique I use: Customer is ranting and yelling on the phone and I don’t say anything or try to interrupt.

‘Then when they pause and ask if I’m still there, I say “Yes, I was just waiting for you to finish.” Takes the wind out of their sails every. time.’

catupthetree23