Celebrity

Piers Morgan got the Tube for the ‘first time for 30+ years’ and James Blunt had the perfect response

Poke Staff. Updated September 8th, 2023

It was the National Television Awards this week – what do you mean you missed them? – and it’s fair to say it wasn’t the best of nights for Piers Morgan.

But don’t take our word for it, have a read of the man himself.

And it’s the opening bit of his whinge that brings us here, his journey on the (very hot) London Underground which was apparently his first Tube journey for more than 30 years.

And we mention it because Morgan’s old Twitter adversary James Blunt had the perfect response.

Boom.

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt