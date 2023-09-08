Piers Morgan got the Tube for the ‘first time for 30+ years’ and James Blunt had the perfect response

Celebrity

It was the National Television Awards this week – what do you mean you missed them? – and it’s fair to say it wasn’t the best of nights for Piers Morgan.

But don’t take our word for it, have a read of the man himself.

Got the Tube in searing heat.. got mocked by a host I’ve never heard of… got booed by an audience of shrieking banshees… got beaten by Graham bloody Norton.. and now getting the first limo I can find to get the hell outta here. Thanks for a great night ⁦@OfficialNTAs⁩ pic.twitter.com/jq7D7BqHhB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 5, 2023

And it’s the opening bit of his whinge that brings us here, his journey on the (very hot) London Underground which was apparently his first Tube journey for more than 30 years.

On my way to the ⁦@OfficialNTAs⁩ – my first time on the tube for 30+ years. Hasn’t got any cooler has it… pic.twitter.com/hWjl5RIo5Z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 5, 2023

And we mention it because Morgan’s old Twitter adversary James Blunt had the perfect response.

My first time on the tube in 20+ years. Dude behind me is worried that I think he’s beautiful. https://t.co/3kxkJX2H8k pic.twitter.com/mkUaHHDKIF — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) September 7, 2023

Boom.

What if he was listening to James blunt while looking at James blunt — TheStebe (@The_Stebe) September 7, 2023

He caught my eye

With that yellow dye

He could see from my face

I was about to cry

His yellow hair

Gave me quite a scare

And I don't know what to do

Riding on the tube with you — Rachey (@Rachelle_Hulme) September 7, 2023

Maybe he's worried you might sing? OJ You're the funniest man on twitter. — T F Lince author (@Room119TFLince) September 7, 2023

I don't think that you'll see him again

But you shared a moment that will last 'til the end — Girl Uninterrupted (@Shush_now) September 7, 2023

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt