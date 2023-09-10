The mystery pizza stasher turned out to be a resourceful squirrel – caught on camera

Weird World

Over on r/funny, u/KneemaToad has shared this hilarious ‘caught on camera’ moment.

This was their explanation.

“I found a piece of pizza in our planter so I asked our landlord for the footage from the front porch camera…”

The resourceful squirrel was an instant hit.

I love the couple that walks by, totally oblivious to the fact that there’s a squirrel hiding a slice of pizza in a planter just 10′ from them.

SonOfDadOfSam

“Those shady bitches are trying to steal my pizza. I better hide it.” – squirrel.

darhox

Makes you wonder what’s right under our noses at any moment of the day.

SpiritCrusher421

Looks like you owe that squirrel a new slice of pizza

kittykatsu7

Porch Pizza Pie-Rat.

NewNoose

Dude’s going to be upset when he comes back for that slice.

cdlenny

Fucking sneaky-pete and his slice hiding project. He knows he’s not gonna find stuffed crust in the fall…

jsnooooots

You might want to check your planter for turtles wearing ninja masks.

danceswithsteers

_Kramerica_ coined a quaint expression.

Feed a squirrel a slice of pizza and he eats for a day. Teach a squirrel how to grow a pizza plant and he eats for life and probably becomes a billionaire.

READ MORE

Just 18 squirrels eating unusual things to brighten your day

Source r/funny Image Screengrab