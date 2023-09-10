The mystery pizza stasher turned out to be a resourceful squirrel – caught on camera
Over on r/funny, u/KneemaToad has shared this hilarious ‘caught on camera’ moment.
This was their explanation.
“I found a piece of pizza in our planter so I asked our landlord for the footage from the front porch camera…”
The resourceful squirrel was an instant hit.
I love the couple that walks by, totally oblivious to the fact that there’s a squirrel hiding a slice of pizza in a planter just 10′ from them.
SonOfDadOfSam
“Those shady bitches are trying to steal my pizza. I better hide it.” – squirrel.
darhox
Makes you wonder what’s right under our noses at any moment of the day.
SpiritCrusher421
Looks like you owe that squirrel a new slice of pizza
kittykatsu7
Porch Pizza Pie-Rat.
NewNoose
Dude’s going to be upset when he comes back for that slice.
cdlenny
Fucking sneaky-pete and his slice hiding project. He knows he’s not gonna find stuffed crust in the fall…
jsnooooots
You might want to check your planter for turtles wearing ninja masks.
danceswithsteers
_Kramerica_ coined a quaint expression.
Feed a squirrel a slice of pizza and he eats for a day. Teach a squirrel how to grow a pizza plant and he eats for life and probably becomes a billionaire.
Source r/funny Image Screengrab