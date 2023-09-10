Top marks for ingenuity to this street dancer (and his crew)
We’re not sure what the Highway Code has to say about this, but we’re going to go out on a limb and say it’s probably classed as a hazard. A funny hazard, but still a hazard.
This is what Redditors thought of it.
I would be so happy if I drove up to that. Would make my day. We need more people like that bringing laughs to people.
Any_Variation4081
Why is the poster singling out the man and not the other 2 dancers?
NotADoctor108
This is disturbing and delightful. Bravo.
Ellador13
“So, what do you like to do in your free time?”
“Well… let me show you.”
jghmf
Someone needs to teach that man about VRChat, Blender and Twitch and he’ll be set for life.
Randomnesse
That walk up to the car was ultra unsettling.
Bumbling_Sprocket
BrianH-84 wondered about how this happened.
Do I even want to know the backstory to this?
We’re guessing he saw this.
Source r/funny Image Screengrab