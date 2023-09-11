Entertainment

Mark Austin greeted a Sky News guest with “Good evening, Daddy” and came in for the mother of all mockery

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 11th, 2023

There surely can’t be a person alive who hasn’t muddled a word or two thousand in their lifetime. Most of us, however, get to do it from the privileged position of not being on a live broadcast to the nation at the time.

The same can’t be said for Sky News journalist and presenter, Mark Austin, who greeted guest Danny Shaw with a slight slip of the tongue.

The clip of his gaffe was supercharged when it was shared by TV critic Scott Bryan, picking up almost 3,000 retweets so far, as well as 3.7 million views.

Inevitably, the unfortunate newsreader came in for plenty of good-natured ribbing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

There was an important clarification from Danny Shaw.

Of course, it could have been worse. He could have called the nation paedophiles.

Oh!

READ MORE

Stop what you’re doing and watch this Sky journalist’s cat photobomb the news

Source Stevoo H/T Scott Bryan Image Screengrab