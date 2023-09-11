Mark Austin greeted a Sky News guest with “Good evening, Daddy” and came in for the mother of all mockery

Entertainment

There surely can’t be a person alive who hasn’t muddled a word or two thousand in their lifetime. Most of us, however, get to do it from the privileged position of not being on a live broadcast to the nation at the time.

The same can’t be said for Sky News journalist and presenter, Mark Austin, who greeted guest Danny Shaw with a slight slip of the tongue.

The clip of his gaffe was supercharged when it was shared by TV critic Scott Bryan, picking up almost 3,000 retweets so far, as well as 3.7 million views.

Good evening Daddy pic.twitter.com/4LNsycSksc — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 9, 2023

Inevitably, the unfortunate newsreader came in for plenty of good-natured ribbing.

1.

Imagine being an escaped prisoner who spent four days travelling six miles before being caught, and you're *still* not the most mortified person involved https://t.co/j0QHjL1M50 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 10, 2023

2.

3.

i could never be a news reporter cos any slip up like this is immortalised for the rest of ur life https://t.co/zFJuDPRrfe — sammy (@sullvst) September 9, 2023

4.

You just know this is going on the top British moments for the year https://t.co/zJ4R8vMMHv — ❄️J ❄️ (@Jwinter201) September 9, 2023

5.

Just like when you call the teacher "mum" — Beatnik69 (@beatnik69) September 9, 2023

6.

I’d just hand my notice right there and then cya https://t.co/nBJqpmBW54 — daisy (@daisywright_) September 9, 2023

7.

New presenting anxiety unlocked https://t.co/sxSUI4gHfl — Alex Jee (@AlexJeeKM) September 9, 2023

8.

said it with his whole chest too — stef. (@stfnvzsny) September 9, 2023

9.

this is actually the funniest thing ive seen all day with the atmosphere being all serious until he says 'daddy' https://t.co/OdlZthNuCs — (@wonyo1stfan) September 9, 2023

10.

I could watch Mark Austin saying hello to his Daddy all day. pic.twitter.com/9s0pjb9Hhm — Mark Powlett (@Markonair) September 9, 2023

11.

GOOD EVENING DADDY mark austin is a legend https://t.co/pM3B05oxIu — adelin | in education mode (@thebirdswo) September 9, 2023

There was an important clarification from Danny Shaw.

For the avoidance of doubt. I’m not Mark Austin’s father – I don’t think it’s biologically possible… https://t.co/NySfWq0CzN — Danny Shaw (@DannyShawNews) September 10, 2023

Of course, it could have been worse. He could have called the nation paedophiles.

Oh!

READ MORE

Stop what you’re doing and watch this Sky journalist’s cat photobomb the news

Source Stevoo H/T Scott Bryan Image Screengrab