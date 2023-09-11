News

Martin Daubney’s hilarious GB News foul-up is even more glorious when it’s transcribed

John Plunkett. Updated September 11th, 2023

You might already have seen former Loaded editor Martin Daubney’s unfortunate minute or so of madness on GB News that has gone wildly viral today.

Simply glorious. And it turns out the transcript makes it even better, courtesy of @dwinnera over on Twitter.

And here it is in full.


Mega oof.

Source Twitter @dwinnera