Martin Daubney’s hilarious GB News foul-up is even more glorious when it’s transcribed

News

You might already have seen former Loaded editor Martin Daubney’s unfortunate minute or so of madness on GB News that has gone wildly viral today.

This will be shown on journalism training courses for years to come on what happens when someone with no discernible news anchor ability is asked to deal with a breaking story pic.twitter.com/81cMlVVV64 — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) September 9, 2023

Simply glorious. And it turns out the transcript makes it even better, courtesy of @dwinnera over on Twitter.

It’s so good I transcribed it pic.twitter.com/9AFC2gYpo8 — David Winner (@dwinnera) September 10, 2023

And here it is in full.



Mega oof.

Daubney will wake up, sweating, shrieking ‘Chip Chapman! Chip Chapman!’ in the night from now on. Good. — between channels (@gatenby_paul) September 10, 2023

Police have escaped! — David Winner (@dwinnera) September 10, 2023

“Terror man” is getting a lot of attention , but

” We’re going straight to me ” is killing me — Kevin Caswell-Jones (@poshkev1963) September 11, 2023

It could only have been improved upon if he’d called him Chap Chipman — Mark Godfrey (@thatmarkgodfrey) September 10, 2023

Source Twitter @dwinnera