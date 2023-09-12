The takedown of this billionaire’s money making tip – ‘you don’t need that extra latte’ – is simply epic

Videos

Full disclosure and all that, we hadn’t come across Mark Cuban before, but by all accounts he’s worth $5.1bn, give or take whatever you can find down the back of his sofa.

In a nutshell, he helped co-found something called AudioNet, which became Broadcast.com and was bought by Yahoo for $5.7bn back in 1999, making him a billionaire at the age of 40.

But if you’ve never heard of AudioNet fear not because Mark’s got some money-making tips for you too! And we mention them because @socialistlyawkward over on TikTok had a very funny response which has just gone wildly viral.

It won’t make you a billionaire but it will surely make your day better.

Boom.

And our favourite things people said about it after the video went viral on Reddit.

‘8 men have as much wealth as 3.6 Billion people. ‘They depend on us believing that our lives are too good, and we should cut back. ‘And we do.’

librocubicularist67 ‘5% of nothing isn’t worth much …’

mostly_sarcastic ‘The worst billionaires & politicians are the ones that are able to successfully convince a ton of people that they’re down to earth regular people who are on your side.’

Aeon_Rexx

And also this (from TikTok)

‘You really, really nailed this one.’

TTbugfornow

And this.

‘If becoming a millionaire meant giving up buying extra coffee, everyone would’ve done it.’

. R . E . L .

But if you’re interested in more tips of the day – turns out Mark Cuban does quite a few of them – you can find him here. Watch it while you’re drinking your latte in Starbucks.

Source TikTok @socialistlyawkward