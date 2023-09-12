This Twitter beef went viral and the final slap down was simply brutal
We don’t do as many comebacks of the week as we used to, but if we did then this would surely be the leading contender.
It’s a proper Twitter beef that has just gone viral for reasons that will become obvious.
Well, that escalated quickly pic.twitter.com/Byr6krJzQb
— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) September 12, 2023
And here it is again in full.
Oof. They like their slap downs raw …
Source Twitter @TrungTPhan