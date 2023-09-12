This Twitter beef went viral and the final slap down was simply brutal

Twitter

We don’t do as many comebacks of the week as we used to, but if we did then this would surely be the leading contender.

It’s a proper Twitter beef that has just gone viral for reasons that will become obvious.

Well, that escalated quickly pic.twitter.com/Byr6krJzQb — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) September 12, 2023

And here it is again in full.

Oof. They like their slap downs raw …

Beyond meat finally understands what it means to be butchered. — Varun Minhas (@minhasv) September 12, 2023

Incredible work on the replies people. Keep the puns coming. pic.twitter.com/s2DEgwBXT5 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) September 12, 2023

The Impossible Foods social intern rn pic.twitter.com/L7FTI8tmNm — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) September 12, 2023

Time for @peta to jump in — Financial Freedom Countdown (@FFCsocial) September 12, 2023

Man, I love Greg https://t.co/gPimms7hyV — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) September 12, 2023

In one word …

Savage ☠️☠️ — Patrick Hatten (@TheDeuce) September 12, 2023

Source Twitter @TrungTPhan