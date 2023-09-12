Twitter

This Twitter beef went viral and the final slap down was simply brutal

Poke Staff. Updated September 12th, 2023

We don’t do as many comebacks of the week as we used to, but if we did then this would surely be the leading contender.

It’s a proper Twitter beef that has just gone viral for reasons that will become obvious.

And here it is again in full.

Oof. They like their slap downs raw …

In one word …

Source Twitter @TrungTPhan