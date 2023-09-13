Politics

15 favourite reactions to Labour’s 2023 conference brochure design

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 13th, 2023

Party conference season is almost upon us, with the Tories due to kick off proceedings in Manchester on October 1st, while Labour will be in Liverpool from the 8th to the 11th of that month.

We have no idea what the Conservatives are planning, but Labour’s conference brochure has already been released – and it has a strong look.

As you can imagine, people had plenty to say about the design choice, so we picked our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Chris Rose had a bleak observation.

If he fluffs his big speech, it might be – politically.

READ MORE

Angela Rayner closed the conference with a savage pork markets burn for the PM

Image @PoliticsMoments, Screengrab