15 favourite reactions to Labour’s 2023 conference brochure design

Politics

Party conference season is almost upon us, with the Tories due to kick off proceedings in Manchester on October 1st, while Labour will be in Liverpool from the 8th to the 11th of that month.

We have no idea what the Conservatives are planning, but Labour’s conference brochure has already been released – and it has a strong look.

The Labour Party release their Annual Conference brochure design (2023) pic.twitter.com/VVh9hNFrCy — insane moments in british politics (@PoliticsMoments) September 12, 2023

As you can imagine, people had plenty to say about the design choice, so we picked our favourites.

1.

why does this year's Labour conference brochure look like a 1998 solo album of songs about why he left the band pic.twitter.com/xV5Cdhr9jz — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) September 12, 2023

2.

This looks like a guardian weekend feature on an ageing former pop star reflecting on his decade in sheltered accommodation. pic.twitter.com/DHQnD7Ttp2 — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) September 12, 2023

3.

Keir Starmer sees a left wing policy idea. pic.twitter.com/AJ8naW0c9j — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) September 12, 2023

4.

This is objectively hilarious. Imagine the meeting to discuss the various design options pic.twitter.com/ISD9ZcgViW — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 12, 2023

5.

My nan will be so pleased when she sees Daniel O’Donnell has got a new album out pic.twitter.com/Q4AzQKLNSD — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) September 12, 2023

6.

“Whatever happened to the fourth Thompson Twin?” The forgotten man of pop Kier Starmer reflects on his descent into ketamine wilderness & how he found redemption in ceramics pic.twitter.com/3ncD0HNDvH — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) September 12, 2023

7.

"Ex-member of 80s synth-pop band Sartre's Curve, Keir Stamer talks to us exclusively about getting off heroin and starting an artisan Chilli con Carne pop-up restaurant in his home town of Lytham St Annes" pic.twitter.com/iOAjMTfqOw — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) September 12, 2023

8.

The Labour Party release their Annual Conference brochure design (2023) pic.twitter.com/uyramHxvC0 — Rob Manuel (@robmanuel) September 12, 2023

9.

10.

first look at the Labour party conference brochure pic.twitter.com/H0BIlobA7H — Sean Canty (@seancantytxt) September 12, 2023

11.

Seriously? Are Labour holding their annual Conference in Madame Tussauds? pic.twitter.com/5tGyyqhvLG — Bill Cruickshank (@BjCruickshank) September 11, 2023

12.

This looks like a brochure for Dignitas pic.twitter.com/9U8LDkZgfn — Polly Pallister-Wilkins (@PollyWilkins) September 12, 2023

13.

I know he's being determined and contemplative on the front of the conference brochure, but I'm just seeing Mavis Wilton. pic.twitter.com/yBZZaSCcUI — Paul4Jags (@Paul4Jags) September 12, 2023

14.

This looks like the album Emma Thompson cries over in Love Actually https://t.co/IhaVuWexiV — Katie Sayer (@katiesayer_) September 12, 2023

15.

But seriously, what's the big deal about the brochure for the Labour party conference? I like it. pic.twitter.com/TNqMEi6bxn — Max Sullivan (@maxpsullivan) September 12, 2023

Chris Rose had a bleak observation.

At a first glance, the Labour Party Conference brochure looks like a funeral service booklet for Keir Starmer. pic.twitter.com/Naz51qN4rO — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) September 12, 2023

If he fluffs his big speech, it might be – politically.

Image @PoliticsMoments