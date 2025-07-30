Weird World food

Nothing says ‘tax the rich properly’ like the existence of 24-carat gold chicken wings

Poke Staff. Updated July 30th, 2025

Jonathan Cheban, who insists on being known as Foodgōd, is famous for being Kim Kardashian’s friend – it says here. Maybe we’ve been reading the wrong magazines, or the right ones, because the first time we’d heard of him was when we saw this incredibly indulgent clip of him eating chicken wings – gold-covered chicken wings.

Never has the sight of a man eating been less edifying, and we still remember Ed Miliband’s bacon sandwich. Here’s how people reacted to the 2019 spectacle.

Someone named Strawberry Storm hit upon the exact description for what we just saw.

“This is the culinary equivalent of Donald Trump’s apartment. Tacky, unnecessary, and tasteless.”

Source: Food Insider