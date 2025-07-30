Nothing says ‘tax the rich properly’ like the existence of 24-carat gold chicken wings

Weird World food

Jonathan Cheban, who insists on being known as Foodgōd, is famous for being Kim Kardashian’s friend – it says here. Maybe we’ve been reading the wrong magazines, or the right ones, because the first time we’d heard of him was when we saw this incredibly indulgent clip of him eating chicken wings – gold-covered chicken wings.

These $1,000 wings are worth every penny 🤤 pic.twitter.com/dmdIZN3XwI — FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) June 28, 2019

Never has the sight of a man eating been less edifying, and we still remember Ed Miliband’s bacon sandwich. Here’s how people reacted to the 2019 spectacle.

1.

All my money is already in guillotine futures — but I'm going to sell my bike and buy more. #TaxTheRich #FuckThisGuy https://t.co/WPD5OJ8Jai — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) July 2, 2019

2.

Gold has no taste. It's a waste of money, it's a waste of gold. — ダス✝ (@dasukocho) July 1, 2019

3.

Imagine being so rich you start eating metal. https://t.co/T6U4BdZhVU — barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) July 2, 2019

4.

But HOW will we pay for universal healthcare?

You can't just tax rich people more (fairly)! They need that money to… *checks notes… scribbles out "eat a pile of golden meat"…* create jobs!! 😐 https://t.co/niXdeYNjDC — KatieQuixotic (@katiequixotic) July 1, 2019

5.

That’s one way to rip off the 1%. Trick them into eating $10 wings with tasteless (both meanings) $30 gold sauce and make a $960 profit. — Raven is Writing Queer Mythpunk‍ (@neversremedy) July 1, 2019

6.

If you spend more than 11 on a single order of wings you deserve the suffering the oligarchy plans for you. — PLU (@pjem476) July 1, 2019

7.

Not only are chicken wings the cheapest possible cut of meat, these look way over cooked, and as if they’ve been dredged through slurry. https://t.co/4hxSg7YEow — gdimelow (@gdimelow) July 2, 2019

Someone named Strawberry Storm hit upon the exact description for what we just saw.

“This is the culinary equivalent of Donald Trump’s apartment. Tacky, unnecessary, and tasteless.”

Source: Food Insider