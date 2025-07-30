People have been sharing the biggest ‘weapons grade BS’ that people tried to make them believe at school – 19 tales that are clearly nonsense

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Being at school is an awkward time. And for a lot of people, the only way to get through is to make yourself seem impressive by spouting whopping great lies.

Even though they’re a bit pathetic, these lies are often hilarious. So much so that Reddit user MiskonceptioN asked people r/AskReddit to share the biggest fibs they heard during their school days.

‘What is some weapons-grade bollocks that kid at school tried to make people believe?’

And they even got the ball rolling with a story of their own.

‘I was recently reminiscing with some mates about our school days and we remembered “Mikey”.

Mikey used to be absolutely full of shit, and one of his favourite things to do was if you bumped into him outside of school, he’d pretend not to know you. Then, when you saw him in class he’d say “oh, my twin saw you up town the other day”. Absolute headcase!

So, what bullshit did your friends/classmates try to get away with?’

Here are the top replies (warning – occasionally NSFW!)

1.

‘Somebody was always a black belt in martial arts’

-No_Promotion_65

2.

‘There was a girl in my French class that told me her dad had a helicopter. He actually just worked at Westlands (Leonardo); helicopter manufacturer.

‘One of my friends was really into the paranormal. He told me he “sparked out a ghost” at his dad’s house.’

-Disastrous-Chest8945

3.

‘One of my mates tried to convince me that his mum had arranged for him to go out on a date with Jet from Gladiators as a Birthday present.

‘Because I’m sure Jet was bound to accept an invitation to go out to dinner with a 15 year old from Huyton.’

-Striking_Smile6594

4.

‘Had a habitual liar in our friends group and we just had fun with his nonsense

‘He was always trying to one up you so when one day I was talking about my pet snake he piped in to say he also had a pet snake

‘I then pretended to believe him and asked him how many times a year his snake shed it eyeballs

‘Once a month apparently’

-Constant-Section8375

5.

‘Kid in school claimed his dad wrote the theme tune to Wind in the Willows.

‘The plot twist is that he actually did co-write it, just no one believed him at the time.’

-LimeMortar

‘You could smoke banana skins to get high. Also, you could smoke privet hedge to get high.

‘The lads in question soon found their way to more effective methods.’

-Weekly_Beautiful_603

6.

7.

‘Knew someone at school that (at the time the PS1 came out) was ‘helping’ sony develop the PS2….. we were 14 in the UK… I don’t think he was telling the truth.’

-squesh

8.

‘Oh man, I have a really fun one. I didn’t sit my SATs (the Year 6 ones, because I got struck down with Appendicitis and had to go into emergency surgery. When I got back to school, my mate said that his dad was a Porter at the hospital, and he could get me the offending organ, if I wanted it.

‘He brought my “appendix” in, a few days later. Kid went to the effort of making a vaguely organic looking thing, out of cotton wool and felt tips, and suspending it in a jar of red food colouring. I was not entirely convinced but, looking back, I think fondly of what a sweet prank it was.

‘Lewis Digby, if you’re out there, I hope you’re enjoying a fun and creative adulthood.’

-Legolution

9.

‘He was a carer for his mum who was disabled. He had to go shopping with her, look after her and make sure she was okay. He even told the teachers this to explain his lateness and frequent absence. His mum’s disability? She was a dwarf.

‘One of the teachers actually knew his mum. She wasn’t a dwarf and also had a job. She had even been in for parent’s evening.’

-zephyrthewonderdog

10.

‘My mate’s dad apparently 100% honestly worked at Nintendo so he got all the latest, as yet,unreleased games for free. We obviously weren’t ever allowed to go around to see them as his dad would ‘be arrested by Nintendo’’

-GuybrushFunkwood