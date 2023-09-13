This ‘all time greatest post’ has just gone viral again and it will never be less than glorious

Twitter

Full cards on the table, there’s a not insignificant chance that you’ve already seen this Twitter exchange before, given the frequency with which it appears to go viral.

And it’s just gone into orbit again after it was shared by @SocDoneLeft who said: ‘All time greatest post.’ And they’re not kidding.

Here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to see in full.

And here are our faourite things people said about it this time round.

What always gets me is the “none that come to mind” like he’s got some vast knowledge of sculptors — razor (@__entropy___) September 12, 2023

“I do not personally know any because I have never looked into it, so they must not exist” — ₊‧°♡ Z ♡°‧₊ (@zureeal) September 13, 2023

Twitter has enabled a lot of harm, been a cesspool for a long time, and has eaten a lot of time. But this, this utterly earned and self-inflicted comeuppance of an “alpha” means it was all worth it. I laugh *EVERY* time I see it. https://t.co/Oi67lAaFZ8 — Kevin Petker – Princess World (@KevinPetker) September 13, 2023

Also, the person putting them straight has the best name ever. Actual jealousy that I didn’t come up with “Platonic Solid Snake”, an amalgamation of two of my favourite things. — Julian Shields (@MindBodyDuelist) September 12, 2023

This will always be my favorite Twitter exchange https://t.co/Rt8apsW2fj — CowPowMonly He/Him (parody) ️‍⚧️ (@CowPowMonly) September 13, 2023

If men of the west are fighting, sacrificing, and dying for statues, men of the west need HELP — Slakween (@BambooFighting) September 13, 2023

If I ever stop retweeting this every time it pops up, assume I’m dead. https://t.co/6I0YmKRzac — Anti-Social, Heebie-Jeebie Basket (@atypicallylizzi) September 13, 2023

I genuinely use the phrase “dork ass losers” regularly because of this post — emotional fiasco (@whataboutthebus) September 12, 2023

To conclude …

Dudes were horny for a statue — LeenyRae (@neurospiced) September 13, 2023

Source Twitter @SocDoneLeft