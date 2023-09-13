This magnificent British Gas response has just gone viral again and it’s an all-time hall of famer

Twitter

Our thanks to the fabulous @Pandamoanimum for sending this Twitter exchange with British Gas viral all over again.

It’s a moment from two years ago – yes, we think it feels a lot longer too – when Boris Johnson was still in Number 10 indulging in one of his favourite hobbies. No, not partying. And no, not breeding either.

Cosplaying.

And this happened.

Happy 2nd anniversary to the time this happened. pic.twitter.com/pTqO9Ot48f — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 13, 2023

Here it is again, just in case.

Bravo!

Thanks for reminding of this. It was funny then and it’s still funny! — Simon Pitkin (@simonpitkin) September 13, 2023

It’s the ‘eaten all my biscuits’ that I love most. — Moustache (@Clarehorrocks1) September 13, 2023

That is a thing of sublime beauty and you must absolutely treasure it. — Angry Eile (@AngryExile) September 13, 2023

I like to think that Tahir knew exactly what they were doing here. — Liz Ashdowne (@lizashdowne) September 13, 2023

If you’re reading Tahir – of course you’re reading – let us know! And follow the fabulous @Pandamoanimum on Twitter here!

Source @Pandamoanimum