This magnificent British Gas response has just gone viral again and it’s an all-time hall of famer

Poke Staff. Updated September 13th, 2023

Our thanks to the fabulous @Pandamoanimum for sending this Twitter exchange with British Gas viral all over again.

It’s a moment from two years ago – yes, we think it feels a lot longer too – when Boris Johnson was still in Number 10 indulging in one of his favourite hobbies. No, not partying. And no, not breeding either.

Cosplaying.

And this happened.

Here it is again, just in case.

Bravo!

If you’re reading Tahir – of course you’re reading – let us know! And follow the fabulous @Pandamoanimum on Twitter here!

