The sheer volume of men furious at this Fleetwood Mac fan’s mansplaining tale is today’s funniest thing

You might remember earlier in the week the fabulous mansplaining tale shared by Fleetwood Mac fan @kyylien which is truly a top-notch example of the genre.

A man at a bar mansplained Fleetwood Mac to me pic.twitter.com/D2W15azrgG — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 15, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

If you’re not a Fleetwood Mac fan then you might like to know that’s Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks on her shoulder.

We mention it again not just because it’s our favourite story of the week – although it is – but because of the sheer volume of apparently furious men who took the time out to reply, insult, or just mansplain all over again.

And watching @kyylien own each and every one of them was a proper treat.

1.

So he tried to strike up a convo over a common interest This post is one big red flag — onegospel (@onegospel2021) April 19, 2024

Actually the post is me at a Stevie show — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 20, 2024

2.

No.

They didn’t. — Louie Fillet (@SmirkingJoseph) April 18, 2024

I’m so glad to hear that — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 20, 2024

3.

That tatoo on your arm is Stevie Nicks — Walter (@LongBeachBum) April 20, 2024

Is this a question or a statement — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 20, 2024

4.

Why did this woman post a pic of the other woman’s tattoo? I’m confused pic.twitter.com/ei0WN6ER1B — Midnight (@MisterMidnights) April 18, 2024

This is literally me — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 18, 2024

5.

I’m surprised a man even tried to talk to you. — Flash (@YellowFlashGuy) April 22, 2024

Same — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 22, 2024

6.

looks like you would think fleetwood mac is a mcdonald’s sandwich — Crackrock Holmes (@GuntherByron1) April 18, 2024

Sonic is my preference — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 18, 2024

7.

looks like your holding a selfy stick cause no one actually wants to talk to you lol — Jason Stonks (@JasonStonks) April 18, 2024

I wish no one would talk to me — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 18, 2024

8.

Sorry an unattractive man got excited and tried relating to you over a common interest. Oh what a world. — CleoTolstoy (@CleoTolstoy) April 18, 2024

Where did I say unattractive? — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 18, 2024

9.

The fact that you use the term “mansplained” tells us all that guy just dodged a bullet. — 1 Pissed Off Patriot (@Azraels_Brother) April 20, 2024

Omg I know he is so athletic — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 20, 2024

10.

On the bright side, at least he avoided hepatitis and probably a few other diseases. — Frank Lloyd Righteous, Ph.D Misanthropologist (@BostonDelendEst) April 20, 2024

I have asthma but I don’t think that’s contagious — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 20, 2024

11.

In other words he actually knows the band while you listened to Rumours one time because of TikTok and now you’ve got a Stevie Nicks tattoo. — Costa-Rica (@Co5taRica) April 18, 2024

Omg you’re so right actually!!!!!!!!!! — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 18, 2024

12.

I would’ve explained to you why your tattoo is fucking retarded. — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) April 20, 2024

I’m listening — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 21, 2024

13.

You mean a guy wanted to talk to you about one of his favorite bands after seeing your tattoo, and because you’re both on the spectrum; he fumbled and you got mad? — Flo (@LiquidFlorian) April 18, 2024

Precisely — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 19, 2024

To conclude …

The anger from the men in these comments is giving me life — Jᴏᴜʀᴅᴀɴ (@GalaktixGG) April 20, 2024

And this.

I’m learning from this thread that men cannot take criticism — dire wolf (@ADDiane) April 19, 2024

Oh go on then!

I hope you told him that he could go his own way — Alvarez Images (@AlvarezImages) April 19, 2024

Last word to @kyylien.

If I had a nickel for every time I’ve been called a liar about an encounter I had that quite literally does not involve anyone else except THE TWO OF US I would have 40 million nickels Which is a lot, because it keeps fckin happening & is annoying as hell — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 26, 2024

