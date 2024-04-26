Animals cats

This marvellous moggy’s spectacular first taste of watermelon is a funny cat video for the ages

Poke Staff. Updated April 26th, 2024

Just a cat, enjoying a slice of watermelon. How much are they enjoying it? This much.

When the juice hits
byu/ExactlySorta inMadeMeSmile

Mega ooof.

The clip went wildly viral on Reddit and also on Twitter.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘For a brief moment, he understood the meaning to everything.’
threeducksinatrench

‘That facial expression of shock is priceless.’
Critical-Art-9277

‘Serotonin moment.’
KingdomOfKarelia

‘Cat eyes are always fascinating when they go from () to O. Like I know what cat’s eyes are like, but it never gets old.’
magein07

“Dude, you gotta get another slice. This is mine now” -Cat’
spacemonkey797

To conclude …

‘It’s the quenchiest!’
Epimythius

Source Twitter @catshouldnt Reddit u/ExactlySorta