This ill-fated request for oat milk at Bolton railway station got people sharing similar tales of no-nonsense service

Life food and drink trains travel

It all started when @mrpwhitley shared what happened when he asked for oat milk in his coffee at Bolton train station.

i’m in bolton train station and i asked for oat milk in my coffee and the lady told me they don’t do that kind of thing here — paul (@mrpwhitley) April 25, 2024

It prompted lots – and lots – of people to share when something similar happened to them, not always in the north of England (just mostly).

And it quickly turned into one of our favourite things of the week.

1.

Went to a pub near Crewe and a friend asked for a gin and tonic, to be told “Sorry, mate, we don’t do cocktails”. https://t.co/f1YMWAM8HA — Joxley (@Mr_John_Oxley) April 26, 2024

2.

I once was in a cafe in Halifax and asked for brown toast… “Don’t worry love,” the woman said. “It’ll be brown by t’time I’ve cooked it.” — silent bob (@silent_bob_uk) April 25, 2024

3.

I once asked for an espresso in a Greggs in Sunderland and the lady behind the till said (with some concern): “they’re just those little coffees mind” https://t.co/q4bzFkbllV — Dan Jackson (@northumbriana) April 26, 2024

4.

Once asked for a glass of white wine in a pub in the Peak District. I took a sip as I was paying. The bar lady took it off me and poured it into a half pint glass because ‘men don’t drink out of wine glasses’ — Wayne Trevor (@WaynTrev) April 25, 2024

5.

I once asked for an espresso and a sparkling water at a cafe in Birkenhead and was met with “…why?” https://t.co/JK8DJzcPBy — Joe Thomas (@producerjoe) April 26, 2024

6.

I know of someone who asked for flat white in a coffee shop in North Wales and was told ‘Sorry, we don’t do those. You have to draw the line somewhere.’ — David Wood (@DavidEmrysWood) April 26, 2024

7.

we once spent christmas in west virginia where the nearest supermarket was a dollar general. my sister asked the man behind the counter if they had any gluten free bread and the man replied with ma’am i don’t know what that is and i don’t care to know https://t.co/xAB3osUfZU — Loïc लोविक 露伊克 (@Fremond_) April 26, 2024

8.

someone in huddersfield station refused to make me an iced americano because “it wouldn’t taste nice” https://t.co/iypxDMHoJv — sarah (@SilverNoisez) April 26, 2024

9.