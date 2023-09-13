This Tory MP’s criticism of the Labour cabinet backfired in a very satisfying manner

Politics

In what could best be described as lobbing an enormous stone from inside a glass house, Tory MP Chris Clarkson had this to say about the new Shadow Cabinet.

Clarkson’s spectacular lack of self-awareness, on a party basis, saw tweeters turn the tables with a few home truths.

1.

Bet she knows how Channel 4 is funded… https://t.co/zFsH4a0J2o — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 13, 2023

2.

Remember when Nadine Dorries found out how Channel 4 was funded live on TV https://t.co/K0AmQGDa9N — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 13, 2023

3.

Pray tell how many surgeries has Steve Barclay performed?

How long did Grant Shapps serve in the armed forces

How long did Gillian Keegan spend as a teacher ?

I mean I could go on but I think we’ve established your point is moot #ToriesOut433 https://t.co/ljawg6EMkx — Duchess Gemma (MTE) aka Ms Tonks (@gemmagould) September 13, 2023

4.

For a party that appointed *Nadine Dorries* to Culture, it’s a bit rich having a pop at the appointment of a *professional cellist* https://t.co/Dziu12LGdo — Rachel D Burgin (@MrsBurgin) September 13, 2023

5.

6.

if i was from the party who made liz truss trade secretary, then foreign secretary and then somehow in charge of the country i’d probably keep my mouth shut when it comes to people having ‘no knowledge of their new brief’ https://t.co/ajhh9LZj6v — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) September 13, 2023

7.

Clarkson confirming the Tory view that our national culture is comprised solely of rugby and football…! https://t.co/RzxjmfXBWP — Jennifer Johnston (@jjohnstonmezzo) September 13, 2023

8.

Mate, you had Nadine Dorries as culture minister. https://t.co/dKERvhUBOB — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) September 13, 2023

9.

We had a culture secretary mix up rugby union and rugby league in a speech, so maybe let’s pipe down on the old ‘ermagard she’s never been to a football match stuff’ https://t.co/ldRAdH6X6A — Lauren McEvatt (@LaurenMaeve) September 13, 2023

10.

Err, had you ever been in a crime syndicate before you became a Tory MP? https://t.co/0gFYuVlWn1 — Don’t Visit Rwanda (@CockertonMark) September 13, 2023

11.

I’m not saying “hurr hurr durr she hasn’t been to a football match” is the stupidest attack line possible but it’s definitely top 2 https://t.co/hpVa7XYq8q — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) September 13, 2023

12.

13.

From the party that literally put Gavin Williamson in charge of your children's future https://t.co/tyWDqiDzg2 — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) September 13, 2023

Jemma Forte had this charitable thought for Chris Clarkson.

In fairness, I hope Chris is enjoying the comments underneath this post as much as I am. https://t.co/VvZkiQTNVK — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) September 13, 2023

