Penny Mordaunt ‘rose to the bait’ of Keir Starmer’s Rishi Sunak ‘inaction man’ jibe and made the whole thing so much better

John Plunkett. Updated September 14th, 2023

If you want to know just how furious Rishi Sunak was at Keir Starmer’s ‘inaction man’ jibe at PMQs then you only need to watch leader of the House of Commons’ Penny Mordaunt on Thursday.

But first a quick reminder of the Labour leader’s joke at Sunak’s expense on Wednesday.

And all indications are that the Tories’ finest minds – imagine that – spent the following 24 hours trying to come up with a retort.

And it was just as good as you’d imagine it was going to be.

3/10. See me.

And it just had the effect of making ‘inaction man’ even more satisfying.

Never forget …

To conclude.

Source @Haggis_UK