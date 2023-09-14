Penny Mordaunt ‘rose to the bait’ of Keir Starmer’s Rishi Sunak ‘inaction man’ jibe and made the whole thing so much better

Politics

If you want to know just how furious Rishi Sunak was at Keir Starmer’s ‘inaction man’ jibe at PMQs then you only need to watch leader of the House of Commons’ Penny Mordaunt on Thursday.

But first a quick reminder of the Labour leader’s joke at Sunak’s expense on Wednesday.

#PMQs is almost hard to watch today. Starmer is on good form and really piling into Sunak (with a stinging side-swipe at Braverman), labelling him “INACTION MAN”. Ouch. ~AA pic.twitter.com/6K3P0Ugtgx — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 13, 2023

And all indications are that the Tories’ finest minds – imagine that – spent the following 24 hours trying to come up with a retort.

And it was just as good as you’d imagine it was going to be.

Penny Mordaunt doesn’t think inaction man will survive contact with the PM’s work rate… she thinks Keir Starmer is beach Ken… pic.twitter.com/v7mLLXhIge — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) September 14, 2023

3/10. See me.

And it just had the effect of making ‘inaction man’ even more satisfying.

24 hours and that’s the best retort they could come up with. — Paddy McGough (@paddymcgough) September 14, 2023

Yeah. Right. Beach Ken is really gonna stick. #InactionMan has been trending since yesterday, and will stick right up to the General Election. — Mark Edgerton ️‍ (@wellness_work) September 14, 2023

Inaction Man has really rattled them hasn’t it, when Penny Mordaunt starts naming the first action figure she can think of — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 14, 2023

and to think they would have been up until 4am brainstorming that — Trevor Morgan (@trevm_again) September 14, 2023

Never forget …

INCREDIBLE to watch Penny Mordaunt’s face during #PMQs, having to listen to Sunak flailing. Everyone knows what is coming. He should do the decent thing: Call an election. ~AA pic.twitter.com/y8I8sOd2GS — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 6, 2023

To conclude.

This is just fucking pathetic. https://t.co/HNms9Q2obO — christhebarker (@christhebarker) September 14, 2023

