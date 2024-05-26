People are stunned at how the superhuman reactions of this racing driver prevented a catastrophe

Sport Next level

This Formula Two qualifying heat in Monaco could have been the site of a tragedy if it weren’t for the superhuman reactions of 19-year-old Isack Hadjar.

Japan’s Ritomo Miyata suffered a catastrophic drop in power, resulting in his crawling Rodin Motorsport car becoming a serious hazard, just around a blind bend.

Ahmed Baokbah shared the incredible footage.

I my pants watching this , if it wasn’t for Hadjar this would’ve became a nightmare #F2 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/nPiWannNg2 — ahmed baokbah ✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) May 24, 2024

That’s about as hair-raising as it gets. These people agreed.

1.

Sweet lord jesus, what the fuck! That was a code brown! — E (@_EricTheViking) May 24, 2024

2.

Lightning quick reflexes from Hadjar in low lighting, well done to him — Jenson Mutton هايدي (@MissOoo1g) May 24, 2024

3.

This is one of the most impressive things I have ever seen. — Stephen Ai Smith ᶠᵃⁿ (@stephenaismth) May 24, 2024

4.

Wow, lightning reactions, that could have been awful. — Brenn Clinton (@FutureGhost_Boo) May 24, 2024

5.

Proper Pampers moment — Dario (@dariquo1) May 24, 2024

This is the bottom line.

The reaction speed….wow he was super!!! 2 lives saved — Limitless⚡️ (@Perceive_Achive) May 24, 2024

