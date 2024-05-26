Sport Next level

People are stunned at how the superhuman reactions of this racing driver prevented a catastrophe

Poke Staff. Updated May 26th, 2024

This Formula Two qualifying heat in Monaco could have been the site of a tragedy if it weren’t for the superhuman reactions of 19-year-old Isack Hadjar.

Japan’s Ritomo Miyata suffered a catastrophic drop in power, resulting in his crawling Rodin Motorsport car becoming a serious hazard, just around a blind bend.

Ahmed Baokbah shared the incredible footage.

That’s about as hair-raising as it gets. These people agreed.

This is the bottom line.

Source @ahmed_baokbah Image Screengrab