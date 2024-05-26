People are stunned at how the superhuman reactions of this racing driver prevented a catastrophe
This Formula Two qualifying heat in Monaco could have been the site of a tragedy if it weren’t for the superhuman reactions of 19-year-old Isack Hadjar.
Japan’s Ritomo Miyata suffered a catastrophic drop in power, resulting in his crawling Rodin Motorsport car becoming a serious hazard, just around a blind bend.
Ahmed Baokbah shared the incredible footage.
I my pants watching this , if it wasn’t for Hadjar this would’ve became a nightmare #F2 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/nPiWannNg2
— ahmed baokbah ✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) May 24, 2024
That’s about as hair-raising as it gets. These people agreed.
1.
Sweet lord jesus, what the fuck! That was a code brown!
— E (@_EricTheViking) May 24, 2024
2.
Lightning quick reflexes from Hadjar in low lighting, well done to him
— Jenson Mutton هايدي (@MissOoo1g) May 24, 2024
3.
This is one of the most impressive things I have ever seen.
— Stephen Ai Smith ᶠᵃⁿ (@stephenaismth) May 24, 2024
4.
Wow, lightning reactions, that could have been awful.
— Brenn Clinton (@FutureGhost_Boo) May 24, 2024
5.
Proper Pampers moment
— Dario (@dariquo1) May 24, 2024
This is the bottom line.
The reaction speed….wow he was super!!! 2 lives saved
— Limitless⚡️ (@Perceive_Achive) May 24, 2024
READ MORE
The video of this near miss is the most terrifying thing we’ve watched today
Source @ahmed_baokbah Image Screengrab