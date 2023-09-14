Videos

The Isle of Wight’s ferry service went wildly viral with its hilarious takedown of those irritating posh car videos

John Plunkett. Updated September 14th, 2023

You might be familiar with those supremely irritating videos for butt-clenchingly expensive cars in which women – well, we’ve only seen them with women – whisper seductively over the vehicle’s finest optional extras.

Even if you haven’t, stick with us, because all is about to be revealed after the Isle of Wight’s ferry service – @wightlinkferry – came up with their very own version. And it’s just fabulous.

@wightlinkferry Come jump on a ferry to the Isle of Wight, you know you want to… #boathumour #wightlink #maritime #funnyvideo #ferry #wightlink #ship #humour #boatlife #ferries #asmr @Tyler Butterworth ♬ original sound – Wightlink

And if that’s not enough to make you book a return trip to the Isle of Wight, we don’t know what is.

Here’s what the ferry service told Portsmouth News.

‘TikTok star Fern is part of Wightlink’s marketing team and previously worked in retail, so customers might have seen her serving teas and coffees onboard the ferries.

‘Fern and colleague Lisa were inspired by fellow TikTok user Tyler Butterworth, who posted his own version with military vehicles.’

If it’s put you in the mood for more of this sort of thing …

And follow @wightlinkferry on TikTok here!

Source TikTok @wightlinkferry H/T Twitter @10Yetis