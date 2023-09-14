The Isle of Wight’s ferry service went wildly viral with its hilarious takedown of those irritating posh car videos

Videos

You might be familiar with those supremely irritating videos for butt-clenchingly expensive cars in which women – well, we’ve only seen them with women – whisper seductively over the vehicle’s finest optional extras.

Even if you haven’t, stick with us, because all is about to be revealed after the Isle of Wight’s ferry service – @wightlinkferry – came up with their very own version. And it’s just fabulous.

And if that’s not enough to make you book a return trip to the Isle of Wight, we don’t know what is.

I’ve seen loads of these piss take videos about the posh cars, but this one from @wightlinkferry wins hands down … pic.twitter.com/71DRoBeBnP — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) September 12, 2023

I live on the Isle of Wight. She deserves a pay rise…Come on @wightlinkferry — David Newble (@DavidNewble) September 12, 2023

It’s a hell of a Ryde. https://t.co/T3slEq84lT — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) September 12, 2023

The mick-take is hilarious! But wtf with the original! I just don’t get it. (Hooray for not being down with the kids on TikTok I guess) — Hobbits Wife (@HobbitsWife) September 12, 2023

Here’s what the ferry service told Portsmouth News.

‘TikTok star Fern is part of Wightlink’s marketing team and previously worked in retail, so customers might have seen her serving teas and coffees onboard the ferries. ‘Fern and colleague Lisa were inspired by fellow TikTok user Tyler Butterworth, who posted his own version with military vehicles.’

If it’s put you in the mood for more of this sort of thing …

This one comes a close second: from the mayor of Prague. pic.twitter.com/lOsWJmAyNI — Paul Squires / [email protected] (@paulsq) September 12, 2023

HhWightlink Ferry Apparently we’re going viral on our TikTok – https://t.co/6mN528Ivto ⛴️ https://t.co/C9vSMsWe49 — Wightlink Ferries (@wightlinkferry) September 12, 2023

