23 things that are standard in America but would have Europeans shaking their head

There are the obvious things that are standard in America but not quite so in Europe – guns, for instance.

But there’s a whole bunch more that are rather less obvious and just occasionally totally eye-opening.

Why are we wanging on like this? Because Redditor Raphael_Olbert asked this qeustion

“What is usual in America, but isn’t in Europe?”

1.

‘Driving long distances for things not related to leisure travel.’

namehimgeorge

2.

‘Standing cashiers. For god’s sake, let those poor people sit down.’

Galad_42

3.

‘Making small talk. The first time I went to London, I asked a Starbucks barista how her day was going, and she looked at me like I had a third arm coming out of my neck.’

keto_bagel

4.

‘Well, while I was in New York, the waiter took my credit card and left, and I was instantly angry. I thought, “WTF?” It’s strange when someone accepts your card and then turns around in Europe because typically all card operations are performed in front of the cardholder.’

Financial-Shallosa

5.

‘Parking lots larger than the building they service.’

Ferna_89

6.

‘Amount of water in toilets.’

Enzo-Unversed

7.

‘Waitstaff constantly checking on you, even if it means interrupting a conversation. In Europe, they leave you in peace unless you obviously need something.’

coolhandjennie

8.

‘Lots of ice in beverages.’

OlderAndTired

9.

‘Medical debt.’

Brodin_fortifies

10.

‘Children older 15 years can use car.’

Mental-Cookie570

11.

‘Smiling at people/people watching. In the US, it’s a way to pass time, but in some European cities, you look like a creep (in my experience).’

sephhugh9563

12.

‘Tornados.’

alanmagid