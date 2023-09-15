Rory Stewart’s memory of meeting David Cameron’s ‘Big Society’ guy Steve Hilton is hilariously brutal

Politics

Former Conservative MP Rory Stewart has written a book, Politics on the Edge, about the way we’re governed now and a very good read it is too.

The ‘blistering insider portrait of a nation in decline’ (The Guardian) has no end of insight, but surely doesn’t come any funnier than it does here.

It’s Stewart’s description of David Cameron’s former strategist and, apparently, inventor of the ‘Big Society’ Steve Hilton, who you can now see guesting on angry TV news channel somewhere near you.

It went viral after it was shared on Twitter by journalist Lucy Fisher.

Rory Stewart on Steve Hilton is properly funny ‘He told me rapidly that he wanted to “blow up the Foreign Office”… and get rid of the ambassadors. ‘Later I saw him on the floor, staring at a map, saying: “Fuck me, look how big Scotland is. This is just fucking mad, man”.’ pic.twitter.com/1N6XsdbQJW — Lucy Fisher (@LOS_Fisher) September 14, 2023

And here it is in full.

Ooof.

The Thick of It got him absolutely spot on but no one knows it because everyone has forgotten him https://t.co/GHQtTsJGXg — Tom Hunter (@OneLifeStand87) September 14, 2023

Another tragic victim of the Mercator projection — Chaminda Jayanetti (@cjayanetti) September 14, 2023

The fact that David Cameron's director of strategy actually said “Fuck me, look how big Scotland is. This is just fucking mad, man” out loud has absolutely made my week https://t.co/mETwcQ73CK — Julien Hoez (@JulienHoez) September 15, 2023

What is it with Tory PMs & their wierd, obsessive "let's blow it up & start again" guys? Is Hilton related to Cummings? — KS (@ks_1968) September 15, 2023

And finally …

Not for the first time this week I'm reminds of this https://t.co/CEZ6S0pcqK — Andy Froud (@vicarmcvicar) September 15, 2023

Follow @LOS_Fisher on Twitter here! And find out more about Stewart’s book here.

Source Twitter @LOS_Fisher