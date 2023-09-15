Politics

Rory Stewart’s memory of meeting David Cameron’s ‘Big Society’ guy Steve Hilton is hilariously brutal

John Plunkett. Updated September 15th, 2023

Former Conservative MP Rory Stewart has written a book, Politics on the Edge, about the way we’re governed now and a very good read it is too.

The ‘blistering insider portrait of a nation in decline’ (The Guardian) has no end of insight, but surely doesn’t come any funnier than it does here.

It’s Stewart’s description of David Cameron’s former strategist and, apparently, inventor of the ‘Big Society’ Steve Hilton, who you can now see guesting on angry TV news channel somewhere near you.

It went viral after it was shared on Twitter by journalist Lucy Fisher.

And here it is in full.

Ooof.

And finally …

Follow @LOS_Fisher on Twitter here! And find out more about Stewart’s book here.

Source Twitter @LOS_Fisher