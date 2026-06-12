Sport world cup

Something was magnificently lost in translation during the award of this World Cup red card and people can’t stop watching

Poke Reporter. Updated June 12th, 2026

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Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the first game of the World Cup, but it wasn’t so much the scoreline people were talking about as the fact it included three red cards.

And this one in particular went viral, wildly viral, after Brazilian referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio explained the VAR decision to award the red card not just to the South African players but the entire stadium.

And it’s fair to say something might have been lost in translation.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

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To conclude …

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