A 1971 Blue Peter clip shows that Ringo Starr had the most unexpected post-Beatles sideline

In the early years after the Beatles broke up, John Lennon started making music with Yoko Ono and recorded Give Peace a Chance, Paul McCartney founded Wings, George Harrison had a hit with My Sweet Lord, and Ringo Starr joined forces with designer Robin Cruikshank to create modern furniture and household items under the name Ringo or Robin Ltd.

In 1971, he took some of his pieces along to the Blue Peter studios, where he chatted about them with John Noakes.

It’s quite an eye-opener.

#OnThisDay 1971: Ringo Starr showcased more than just his musical prowess after the Beatles' breakup. In this clip he unveils his steel furniture creations to John Noakes. pic.twitter.com/XEP7tVd6wG — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) September 16, 2023

While die-hard fans of the Beatles – and designer furniture – may have been well aware of this part of his life, it was a surprise to a lot of other people.

1.

Ringo always looks like he’s living his best life. Amazing jacket too. https://t.co/cBH1KfwTzT — Dr Una McCormack (@unamccormack) September 16, 2023

2.

Everything about this is brilliant. https://t.co/CVlhtpM5Ff — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) September 16, 2023

3.

This is an astonishing bit of tele https://t.co/D8hFnrELPj — Dan! McKee – special guest appearance (@danieljmckee) September 16, 2023

4.

Think I still got one of Ringo Starr's later Stainless Steel and perspex creations in the garage. pic.twitter.com/a8WSuWqcAK — AJ (@AJ58226128) September 16, 2023

5.

Interesting shit you never knew about Ringo, until now https://t.co/aAU3pfLR5R — Shaun Lewis (@_Shaun_Lewis1) September 16, 2023

6.

Has he killed and skinned Elmer to make his jacket? — Toxteth (@Toxteth11) September 16, 2023

7.

That stuff was actually pretty modern for 1971 — Benno (@Benno1uk) September 16, 2023

8.

To add to reasons we like Ringo and his calm amused Zen presence @jagMRY https://t.co/U2jWA3ZAeg — Roy Kelly (@stanyanfan49) September 16, 2023

9.

When children’s TV was World Class! https://t.co/Y30t3lz3cb — Peter Cornelious (@PeterCorneliou1) September 16, 2023

Justin Lewis had this nod to John Noakes’ shimmy up Nelson’s Column.

Don’t try and climb it, John. https://t.co/amWV62BEkn — Justin Lewis (whenisbirths on rival platforms) (@WhenIsBirths) September 16, 2023

You can find out more about the furniture here.

