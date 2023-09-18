A 1971 Blue Peter clip shows that Ringo Starr had the most unexpected post-Beatles sideline

Celebrity

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 18th, 2023

In the early years after the Beatles broke up, John Lennon started making music with Yoko Ono and recorded Give Peace a Chance, Paul McCartney founded Wings, George Harrison had a hit with My Sweet Lord, and Ringo Starr joined forces with designer Robin Cruikshank to create modern furniture and household items under the name Ringo or Robin Ltd.

In 1971, he took some of his pieces along to the Blue Peter studios, where he chatted about them with John Noakes.

It’s quite an eye-opener.

While die-hard fans of the Beatles – and designer furniture – may have been well aware of this part of his life, it was a surprise to a lot of other people.

Justin Lewis had this nod to John Noakes’ shimmy up Nelson’s Column.

You can find out more about the furniture here.

