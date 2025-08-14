Garron Noone called out the internet’s container obsession in the most satisfyingly sweary way

Entertainment Garron Noone

If you’d asked us to predict whether Irish TikTok star Garron Noone is a man who likes to repackage his groceries in matching plastic containers, we’d definitely have said “no”, and we’d have been spot on.

In a recent viral post, he called out the trend in no uncertain terms, and it’s as NSFW as you’d expect.

“Your cereal comes in a box and a bag. What more do you fucking need?”

Fair point, well made. Let’s see how TikTok users reacted.

1.

So do they have another fridge full of the original containers because it didn’t all fit in the new container?

Jen Tremblay 1973

2.

“Berries go off in 4 minutes” Accurate.

ciara

3.

I cant contain my laughter.

Cath

4.

Now that she put her hands all over her cheese it’s going to get moldy in a week. If she didn’t touch it, it could’ve lasted for months.

The Silver Hippie

5.

Nah I need to eat the cheese straight out the bag.

jennyboot1214

6.

I never thought of not knowing when the dates run out when watching these videos lol.

pegg

7.

Clearly the intention of these videos is to humble us so that no amount of housekeeping is good enough.

TracyfromtheBurgh

It wasn’t anti-container stuff all the way down. Here are a few reactions from Team Repackage.

8.

For me I have adhd and if something isn’t organised I will have a meltdown, yes it’s not ideal but it’s just life.

Leonardo

9.

In defense of the cereal containers, our children are incapable of rolling the bag down to keep it fresh.

I have bail money!

10.

The plastic Oreo containers keep them from being ruined when having bath cookies.

Jendortherelentlesslypositive

11.

For me, it’s because we live in the country and mice can chew through cardboard, thin plastic.

Sleepy_badger

12.

Putting things into clear containers helps me know how much I have left.

DuckehMecelle

All very reasonable. Maybe not the bath cookies. A Californian named Janet went full psychoanalyst.

It’s compartmentalization. It’s a sign of the mental health of wealthy people. They do this with everything, including emotions.

Or …hear me out …they want to go viral on TikTok.

