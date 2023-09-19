Emily Maitlis has been looking back at her Newsnight interview with Russell Brand and it’s a fascinating watch

Celebrity

Emily Maitlis has been reflecting on her Newsnight interview with Russell Brand for reasons you’ll already be aware of and it’s a fascinating watch.

Maitlis – now over at Global Radio and the @TheNewsAgents podcast – looked back as Brand faces accusations of rape and sexual assault said to be from a period between 2006 and 2013 – all of which he has since denied.

“You touched a nerve, he looked irritated.”@maitlis on her interview with Russell Brand, and how he knew when she was “editing” as he spoke… On @GlobalPlayerhttps://t.co/SdyBDl7Yow pic.twitter.com/eFZAqQSttW — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) September 18, 2023

‘My dear …’

And that wasn’t all.

“I went in preparing to loathe him, he was late, I thought ‘what a narcissist’… but in truth, he walked into the room and I was mesmerised.”@maitlis discusses her 2017 interview with Russell Brand. Coming to @GlobalPlayer@lewis_goodall pic.twitter.com/hZvLPbVSX1 — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) September 18, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Must watch/listen. These guys are the best thing in UK news and current affairs. https://t.co/mUi3NU2LCr — WillieMillersMoustache (@williemillersm1) September 18, 2023

"My dear" — N i c o l a (@historylvr84) September 18, 2023

This episode of The News Agents RE: Brand is incredibly interesting. Excellent analysis / discussion / guests. https://t.co/h30TmxULqh — Anthony W (@AnthonyW182) September 18, 2023

Follow @TheNewsAgents on Twitter here.