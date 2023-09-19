Emily Maitlis has been looking back at her Newsnight interview with Russell Brand and it’s a fascinating watch
Emily Maitlis has been reflecting on her Newsnight interview with Russell Brand for reasons you’ll already be aware of and it’s a fascinating watch.
Maitlis – now over at Global Radio and the @TheNewsAgents podcast – looked back as Brand faces accusations of rape and sexual assault said to be from a period between 2006 and 2013 – all of which he has since denied.
“You touched a nerve, he looked irritated.”@maitlis on her interview with Russell Brand, and how he knew when she was “editing” as he spoke…
‘My dear …’
And that wasn’t all.
“I went in preparing to loathe him, he was late, I thought ‘what a narcissist’… but in truth, he walked into the room and I was mesmerised.”@maitlis discusses her 2017 interview with Russell Brand.
And here are just a few of the things people said about it.
Must watch/listen. These guys are the best thing in UK news and current affairs. https://t.co/mUi3NU2LCr
"My dear"
This episode of The News Agents RE: Brand is incredibly interesting. Excellent analysis / discussion / guests. https://t.co/h30TmxULqh
