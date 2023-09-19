Celebrity

Emily Maitlis has been looking back at her Newsnight interview with Russell Brand and it’s a fascinating watch

John Plunkett. Updated September 19th, 2023

Emily Maitlis has been reflecting on her Newsnight interview with Russell Brand for reasons you’ll already be aware of and it’s a fascinating watch.

Maitlis – now over at Global Radio and the @TheNewsAgents podcast – looked back as Brand faces accusations of rape and sexual assault said to be from a period between 2006 and 2013 – all of which he has since denied.

‘My dear …’

And that wasn’t all.

