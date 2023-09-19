That GB News beef over Russell Brand looks like it will run and run and we can’t stop watching

News

You might have seen that extraordinary on-air clash between GB News presenters Andrew Pierce and Bev Turner when Turner called Russell Brand ‘a ‘hero’ after the weekend allegations emerged against the comedian.

To (briefly) recap, here’s what Turner said on Twitter.

You are being attacked @rustyrockets Establishment media don't know what to do with the fact that you have 6million subscribers & generate autonomous, knowing and original content. You are welcome on my @GBNEWS show anytime. We are mainstream media. But we are not… https://t.co/uW6xfftAdf — Bev Turner (@beverleyturner) September 16, 2023

And this is what Daily Mail columnist Pierce, not exactly everyone’s idea of a hero but in this case they made an exception, had to say in response.

“This is not about Covid “This is about serious allegations about a public figure who has been accused by four women. “And you’re banging on about Covid” Andrew Pierce takes on Beverley Turner’s “hero” Russell Brand. pic.twitter.com/ZMDToPKvPQ — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 18, 2023

That wasn’t the end of it, obviously, with Turner going back on Twitter to say this.

I didn't know that my co-host was going to do this today. I knew we'd be discussing this topic of #RussellBrand of course, but I wasn't prepared for the personal onslaught which is why I look caught off-guard. To fully understand my position which is difficult to articulate… https://t.co/R3Oc83Lh1V — Bev Turner (@beverleyturner) September 18, 2023

To which Pierce replied …

I’m afraid this is just not true. @bevturner was told in explicit terms I would challenge on air her deeply offensive defence of #russellbrand who she describes as her ‘hero’. I’ve been overwhelmed with supportive messages for calling her out https://t.co/wTNXaRMQRy — Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) September 19, 2023

All of which has made the GB News morning show required viewing all of a sudden. Well, for a day or two anyway. And a fascinating insight – of sorts – into what GB News presumably regards as ‘balance’.

We’re with @AvaSantina.

I'm watching this like it's the world cup or the love island final pic.twitter.com/I7sqLnSh24 — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) September 19, 2023

Oof.

Blimey. They say presenting partnerships are all about the chemistry. This looks like potassium and oxygen https://t.co/YCmDL3Ts2B — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) September 19, 2023

I did not think I'd find myself in support of him but here we are and I'm enjoying it. Look how angry she is — Robert Catesby (@RobertCatesby72) September 19, 2023

They’re like a couple who hastily moved in together, but have quickly realised that they absolutely despise each other! Wonderful stuff. pic.twitter.com/vx8WjW6T2F — Moog (@a_toots) September 19, 2023

She’s got a face like someone slipped a

Covid vaccine in her tea — Nick Lucas (@nicklucas69) September 19, 2023

