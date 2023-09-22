25 Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

It’s Friday, so clear yourself a few minutes for a pick-me-up courtesy of the funniest things we’ve seen on Twitter over the last week.

As always, give your faves a follow.

1.

Typical holiday budget: Flight 12%

Hotel 11%

Spending money 15%

Prêt at the Airport 62% — Mark Sweep (@riffraffhands) September 18, 2023

2.

BREAKING: Pizza Chain Just Assumes That Because You Ordered A Pizza Online That You'd Really Like An Email From Them Every Single Day — ADWEAK (@adweak) September 15, 2023

3.

Nothing refreshes my memory of what I need at the grocery store like coming home from the grocery store. — Marl (@Marlebean) September 17, 2023

4.

“Siri, what do I absolutely not want to see?” pic.twitter.com/qT2vIItSij — Joel (@itsjoelstweets) September 19, 2023

5.

A quick lesson on the importance of getting vital information into content at the earliest possible opportunity … pic.twitter.com/OFKwrbuIDR — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) September 19, 2023

6.

A touching memorial to Bob Holness in Nice. The French know how to honour the cultural greats. pic.twitter.com/GRIuUYCj7N — Julian Shea (@juliansheasport) September 18, 2023

7.

SCIENTISTS. A sample of Liz Truss’s DNA could make an excellent starting point for developing a vaccine for Impostor Syndrome — (@TwopTwips) September 18, 2023

8.

I came here to sing Air Supply and kick ass, and I’m all out of love. — Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred) September 18, 2023

9.

telling my wife that netflix is voice enabled and watching her scream “I’M STILL HERE!” repeatedly at the television has maybe been the greatest five minutes of my life — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) September 20, 2023

10.

Drunk dialing my ex and leaving a 17 minute long voicemail for their dog — Marshall Scott (@Marshall__Scott) September 18, 2023

11.

My kid just drew a zombie carrot, which is a pretty accurate representation of our vegetable drawer — meghan (@deloisivete) September 20, 2023

12.