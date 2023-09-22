Animals

This guy’s unfortunate pigeon encounter was already good, but Naga Munchetty’s reaction made it brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated September 22nd, 2023

You’ll have encountered no end of pigeons as you go about your daily life, but chances are you’ve never had one fly into you. Specifically, fly into your head.

So spare a thought for this chap who suffered not only a pigeon colliding with his noggin, he had the moment shared with the nation on BBC Breakfast.

And while the clip was already a treat all by itself – well, except for the poor bloke, of course – it was made even better by Naga Munchetty’s fabulous reaction.

Ooof.

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

We’re with @scottygb.

And let’s face it, it could have been worse …

Source Twitter @BBCBreakfast