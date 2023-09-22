This guy’s unfortunate pigeon encounter was already good, but Naga Munchetty’s reaction made it brilliant

Animals

You’ll have encountered no end of pigeons as you go about your daily life, but chances are you’ve never had one fly into you. Specifically, fly into your head.

So spare a thought for this chap who suffered not only a pigeon colliding with his noggin, he had the moment shared with the nation on BBC Breakfast.

And while the clip was already a treat all by itself – well, except for the poor bloke, of course – it was made even better by Naga Munchetty’s fabulous reaction.

Stop the pigeon… On #BBCBreakfast Naga & Ben shared CCTV footage of the moment a pigeon crashed into a man's head as he strolled to the shopshttps://t.co/GZBTPRRMG6 pic.twitter.com/kgF48RKHE1 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 22, 2023

Ooof.

To his credit, the pigeon managed to style it out. https://t.co/mL3rPwGEsk — Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) September 22, 2023

I cannot quite put into words how much I love this The multiple camera angles, the slapstick comedy of it, Naga's giggling- incredible 10/10 https://t.co/5HuvJRaVrB — Poppy Jeffery (@BBCPoppy) September 22, 2023

I am buckled https://t.co/EWvACt5EU2 — Laura Maciver (@BBCLauraMac) September 22, 2023

I swear this gets funnier every hour I see it played. I'm sure that's definitely the footage and not just night shift delirium setting in https://t.co/plZw0Awvla — Kit Vickery (@KitVickery) September 22, 2023

“The Pigeon and the Man are Fine!”. Needs to be on a T-Shirt — L F (@viafossa2) September 22, 2023

This is very funny and everything but I've been worrying about this for a while. Birds, of all stripes, are getting braver and we're not prepared. https://t.co/7elv8gCBlg — Maria (@itsasheactually) September 22, 2023

absolutely obsessed with everything about this video: the confused look back and scratch of the head

the way the pigeon just saunters off

the multiple camera angles of the strike https://t.co/E8aCD8vPBa — Josh Luke Davis ️‍ (@JoshLukeDavis) September 22, 2023

Can't beat a pro presenter just losing it. https://t.co/tS5pxIFYif — Rob Chapman (@rcscribbler) September 22, 2023

Cannot work out if this was intentional by the pigeon or if it just wasn't looking where it was going https://t.co/LhDZN40iDb — Tits McGee/@scientits.bsky.social (@Scientits) September 22, 2023

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

Why is this so funny? It might be amusing but can't have been pleasant for man or bird.

It says so much about your program that you think this is worthy of national broadcasting. — Louise #RejoinEU (@louisepots) September 22, 2023

We’re with @scottygb.

BBC Breakfast showed a pigeon hitting a man’s head and Naga Munchetty lost it. It’s absolutely delightful. pic.twitter.com/2NDBFlb64S — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 22, 2023

And let’s face it, it could have been worse …

Source Twitter @BBCBreakfast