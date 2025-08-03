Exclusive 1980s

They say you can’t smell a photo, but if you were a kid in the ’80s, we bet you can smell these

Amanda Wilkie. Updated August 3rd, 2025

They say you can’t smell a photo but, if you were a kid in the ’80s, then we pretty much bet that at least some of these images will trigger some olfactory sense memories for you.

1. Scented rubbers (or erasers for our American friends)

2. Little Blossom perfume

3. Old Spice soap on a rope

4. Strawberry Shortcake doll

5. Sun-In

6. Juicy Fruit and Hubba Bubba

7. Flavoured lip gloss

8. Scratch and Sniff stickers

9. Vosene shampoo

10. Plasticine and Play-Doh

11. Mr. Matey and Miss Matey bubble bath

12. Amoxicillin  antibiotic medicine

 

 

Image Screengrab