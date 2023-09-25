A furious ‘Audi owner’ didn’t appreciate Simon Brodkin’s personalised number plate joke and made the whole thing even better
Comedian Simon Broken went viral this week with these 25 seconds about people who have personalised number plates.
Personalised number plates pic.twitter.com/aiy8JLB81A
— Simon Brodkin (@SimonBrodkin) September 22, 2023
And we mention it not only because it was totally on-point but because it prompted the ire of one particular ‘Audi driver’ which it made it even better.
Who knew Audi drivers were this sensitive https://t.co/ZCrGK5zspS pic.twitter.com/PY9wIyylqu
— Simon Brodkin (@SimonBrodkin) September 25, 2023
Fabulous, even if he doesn’t own an Audi …
And we have a winner
— The Magic Mod (@TaylorMod) September 25, 2023
So many You’re
— Londoner (@HussainShafiei) September 25, 2023
It’s funny how replies like that simply reinforce the premise of the joke.
— Mark Sadler (@msadler1962) September 25, 2023
It’s a sign they define themselves so much by their money that they feel compelled to tell strangers about it even if no one asked. Insecurity made plastic.
— Joel (@PeterFalksMac) September 25, 2023
Follow @SimonBrodkin on Twitter here and find him on tour here!
Source Twitter @SimonBrodkin