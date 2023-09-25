Videos

A furious ‘Audi owner’ didn’t appreciate Simon Brodkin’s personalised number plate joke and made the whole thing even better

Poke Staff. Updated September 25th, 2023

Comedian Simon Broken went viral this week with these 25 seconds about people who have personalised number plates.

And we mention it not only because it was totally on-point but because it prompted the ire of one particular ‘Audi driver’ which it made it even better.

Fabulous, even if he doesn’t own an Audi …

