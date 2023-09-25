Community notes’ Ukrainian spelling lesson for this confidently incorrect right-winger was delicious

Twitter

Joe Biden recently hosted the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his wife, Olena, at the White House, tweeting a friendly message on their arrival.

Glad to have you back, Mr. President and Mrs. Zelenska. pic.twitter.com/TaRaLkiL8w — President Biden (@POTUS) September 21, 2023

One right-wing commentator popped up to ridicule the post’s spelling – and the US support for Ukraine.

It very quickly attracted a footnote ….

Despite the correction, the post is still up – along with many scathing put-downs.

1.

As self owns go, this is right up there!!! https://t.co/W9ZS3iroPs — Ed Tucker (@Teddybreath) September 23, 2023

2.

This ludicrous eejit has over 300K followers, and I can’t believe all of them are just there to see what fuckwittery he’ll come up with next. Our civilisation is doomed – doomed, I tell ‘ee. https://t.co/SJ6rsEpCVs — Euan MacDonald (@Euan_MacDonald) September 22, 2023

3.

That’s the feminine counterpart of Zelenskyy you fucking imbecile. That’s how she’s addressed literally everywhere. https://t.co/Mbb8fmCBSS — John Phipps: a juicy and meaty ass (@MagitekDad) September 21, 2023

4.

I see you've set aside this special time to embarrass yourself publicly. https://t.co/wa4EaUCdQd pic.twitter.com/r7g1rH2RwJ — DayDaBeep (@TerraTheToaster) September 22, 2023

5.

6.

Absolutely brutal community notes on this one https://t.co/SpXTFJLBpC — Siyab Panhwar, MD (@DrSiyabMD) September 22, 2023

7.

Tweet is still up. They wear their ignorance like a badge of honor. https://t.co/EgBjRFc3di pic.twitter.com/c0C18CEcfD — Philippe (@Philippe_Tweets) September 22, 2023

8.

A Ukrainophobe proves he knows nothing about the region he is talking about and makes a clown of himself. How surprising. No one expected this turn of events. https://t.co/IIFhsHR6Po — Jan Smolenski (@jan_smolenski) September 22, 2023

9.

Is anyone going to tell this guy’s village that they’re missing an idiot ? ‍♂️ https://t.co/QLo0sOVpQC — ronan kelly (@ronankelly10) September 22, 2023

10.

Smartest America First Advocate https://t.co/qHdWdWUoN3 — Max Weber (@max_oikonomikos) September 22, 2023

11.

And on this day, Joey learned that different cultures have different naming conventions. Maybe tomorrow he will realize that family names are essentially adjectives to first names. https://t.co/CogzNFmihh — Hildebryn (@Hildebryn) September 23, 2023

12.

13.

The US "anti-gender" movement is now even refusing to accept Slavic grammatical gender https://t.co/9xumz2d2l3 — Daniel Tilles (@danieltilles1) September 22, 2023

14.

'Political strategist' is SO incompetent he mistakes correct usage of surnames from a foreign culture for incompetence. This is what Dunning-Kruger was *meant* for. https://t.co/cCTSJM5zss — Angelo Wentzler (@meneer_pastoor) September 23, 2023

There’s a whole world of different grammar out there, just waiting to blow MAGA minds.

This guy’s brain is going to melt when he learns how Arabic surnames work. https://t.co/Nf5bENdF2d — Krista Rockne (@NoHotSauce2Hot) September 22, 2023

