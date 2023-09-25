Twitter

Community notes’ Ukrainian spelling lesson for this confidently incorrect right-winger was delicious

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 25th, 2023

Joe Biden recently hosted the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his wife, Olena, at the White House, tweeting a friendly message on their arrival.

One right-wing commentator popped up to ridicule the post’s spelling – and the US support for Ukraine.

It very quickly attracted a footnote ….

Despite the correction, the post is still up – along with many scathing put-downs.

There’s a whole world of different grammar out there, just waiting to blow MAGA minds.

