Rory Stewart shared his favourite review of his new book and it’s a 5-star treat

Rory Stewart’s got a new book out and very good it is too, by all accounts.

The former cabinet minister and erstwhile Tory leadership candidate has written Politics on the Edge, a ‘blistering insider portrait of a nation in decline’ (Guardian).

And we mention it because Stewart took to Twitter to share his favourite review of the book so far, and it’s a proper five-star treat.

And just in case that’s tricky to see …

‘Okay but not as good as Rod’ is surely destined for the paperback edition.

I like to imagine he only realised his error 3/4 of the way through — Chris Olivant (@olly2518) September 25, 2023

First star is the deepest… ⭐️ — James Pargeter (@jamespargeter) September 25, 2023

Love that you reposted this. Perfect. — Chris Anderson (@TEDchris) September 25, 2023

Source Twitter @RoryStewartUK