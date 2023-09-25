Rory Stewart shared his favourite review of his new book and it’s a 5-star treat
Rory Stewart’s got a new book out and very good it is too, by all accounts.
The former cabinet minister and erstwhile Tory leadership candidate has written Politics on the Edge, a ‘blistering insider portrait of a nation in decline’ (Guardian).
And we mention it because Stewart took to Twitter to share his favourite review of the book so far, and it’s a proper five-star treat.
At last the review I wanted… #IAmSailing pic.twitter.com/ivfR4Zd1W8
— Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) September 25, 2023
And just in case that’s tricky to see …
‘Okay but not as good as Rod’ is surely destined for the paperback edition.
I like to imagine he only realised his error 3/4 of the way through
— Chris Olivant (@olly2518) September 25, 2023
First star is the deepest… ⭐️
— James Pargeter (@jamespargeter) September 25, 2023
Love that you reposted this. Perfect.
— Chris Anderson (@TEDchris) September 25, 2023
Source Twitter @RoryStewartUK