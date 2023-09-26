The Leeds United manager impressed the crowd – and himself – with his silky touchline skills

Sport

Leeds manager Daniel Farke‘s playing career in his native Germany wasn’t the most impressive, though for anyone to make a living in professional sports is impressive enough, right?

He described himself as ‘the slowest striker in the whole of Western Europe’, but on the touchline at the club’s 3-0 defeat of Watford, he showed he still has something in his locker.

Watch what happened.

His neat control earned that round of applause from the fans, and a virtual one from Twitter.

1.

Love that he can’t hide how pleased he is with himself pic.twitter.com/1QTI9TZG8n — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 24, 2023

2.

If I hadn’t seen this with my own eyes I would think it was fake. Tekkers. https://t.co/tCJKok23aN — Jonathan Buchan (@jonathanbuchan) September 23, 2023

3.

This is the best control you’ll see on this platform! pic.twitter.com/ntyU2PWjmG — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) September 23, 2023

4.

Gotta respect the control. Even if he is wearing Matalan trackie bottoms. https://t.co/vymNIuJEXz — Tony Jameson (@tonyjameson) September 23, 2023

5.

The little shrug is the reaction of an absolute BALLER https://t.co/3uillc1R1L — Ballbag (@JohnWickObertan) September 23, 2023

6.

One of the oddity enjoyments I get from watching a game; when managers get the rare opportunity to show off their touch and absolutely nail it https://t.co/pPkpezfUMp — Kleven (@KievGuy) September 23, 2023

7.

8.

The living embodiment of the humble brag. Love it! — Si (@SiFutch) September 24, 2023

9.

Take a bow son. — Jules the Baptist (@julio_baps) September 24, 2023

10.

My word, it’s a good job it’s past 9pm because that is filthy! https://t.co/IKPWGXzcvT — Mark Carruthers (@MarkCarruthers_) September 23, 2023

11.

Chelsea could well be lining up an 8 year deal on the strength of this alone. https://t.co/hUYeEUwQru — HLTCO (@HLTCO) September 26, 2023

This was almost inevitable.

Just a reminder that it doesn’t always work out like that.

Boss is better than Mancini pic.twitter.com/D7JGxmBrYa — FASHION STYLE PRO (@DieuvuPro) September 24, 2023

