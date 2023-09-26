Sport

The Leeds United manager impressed the crowd – and himself – with his silky touchline skills

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 26th, 2023

Leeds manager Daniel Farke‘s playing career in his native Germany wasn’t the most impressive, though for anyone to make a living in professional sports is impressive enough, right?

He described himself as ‘the slowest striker in the whole of Western Europe’, but on the touchline at the club’s 3-0 defeat of Watford, he showed he still has something in his locker.

Watch what happened.

His neat control earned that round of applause from the fans, and a virtual one from Twitter.

This was almost inevitable.

Just a reminder that it doesn’t always work out like that.

Source Leeds United Image Screengrab