23 favourite things people said about Laurence Fox after he’s suspended by GB News

Lawrence Fox has been suspended by GB News after he went on an extraordinary misogynistic on-air rant about journalist Ava Evans.

Fox was a guest on Dan Wootton’s evening show when he made the shocking remarks, which Evans said had made her feel ‘physically sick’.

Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t shag me ? pic.twitter.com/XoQD0DUQVm — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) September 26, 2023

Both the news channel and Wootton apologised, the presenter saying he was ‘in no way amused by the comments’.

I want to reiterate my regret over last night’s exchange with Laurence on GB News.

Having looked at the footage, I can see how inappropriate my reaction to his totally unacceptable remarks appears to be and want to be clear that I was in no way amused by the comments.

I reacted… — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) September 27, 2023

And here is how Fox responded to that.

Whatever the circumstances of that exchange – Wootton appears not to have commented so far both Laurence Fox and the presenter have now been suspended by GB News.

And these are our favourite things people are saying about Fox right now.

The absolute state of a person that gets cancelled by GB News… — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 27, 2023

As a free-speech devotee, I think Laurence Fox should definitely keep broadcasting, but restrict his comments solely to whether or not he’d shag people in the news. All people. Suella Braverman, King Charles, passers-by stopped in the street and asked their opinions about ULEZ… — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) September 27, 2023

I know we’re all celebrating his downfall but it’s fucking outrageous that Laurence Fox was enabled for so long by big money and the media. Should not have taken his disgusting comments about Ava-Santina to get to this. — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 27, 2023

First they came for Laurence Fox

And I said “he’s over there mate, hiding behind the wheelie bins, smoking a roll up while a stray dog licks peanut butter off his ring.” pic.twitter.com/fKm3RapBSb — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) September 27, 2023

Invite a skunk into your studio enough times and you can’t act surprised when it releases a particularly putrid stench all over the floor. — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) September 27, 2023

Dan Wootton seen paying his respects after the untimely demise of yet another Laurence Fox career. pic.twitter.com/zei2lljEbA — Brendan May (@bmay) September 27, 2023

Why doesn’t Laurence Fox understand the difference between a sexist insult and free speech ? This isn’t about him ‘apologising to the mob’ . He is the mob. — JEANETTE WINTERSON (@Wintersonworld) September 27, 2023

I just hope this row doesn’t overshadow all the great journalism GB News is producing — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) September 27, 2023

“The values of GB News” is an unintentionally hilarious phrase — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) September 27, 2023

Oh well. He’s always got his ‘singing’ career to fall back on. pic.twitter.com/PBTMKYAolG — Miffy (@miffythegamer) September 27, 2023

